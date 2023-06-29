Lensman, family hurt in gun attack

A news photographer was injured along with three other members of his family after still-unidentified gunmen shot at them in front of their home in Quezon City on Thursday.
Police said Rene Joshua Abiad, a 37-year-old photographer of the tabloid Remate, sustained two gunshots after two male suspects fired at them while they were on board their van outside their house in Barangay Masambong around 3:50 p.m.
Four of the van’s seven passengers were injured and were rushed to the Capitol Medical Center for treatment.—DEXTER CABALZA
