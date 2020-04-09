Lesotho police minister probed for flouting lockdown rules

KINGDOM of Lesotho — Lesotho’s minister of police and public safety, Lehlohonolo Moramotse, is under investigation after a video showing him buying alcohol and flouting lockdown regulations went viral, a police source said.

Lesotho has prohibited the sale and purchase of alcohol during a 24-day nationwide lockdown, which began on March 29, to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

But a CCTV camera monitoring a liquor warehouse showed the police minister collecting boxes of alcohol and loading them into the boot of a silver SUV car.

“Police are investigating this matter,” a senior police source told AFP.

“Investigations are at a very advanced stage.”

But police spokesman Mpiti Mopeli said he was unaware of any investigations.

Although Lesotho is the only southern African nation that has not recorded a coronavirus case, authorities ordered the lockdown amid fears that the virus could be imported from South Africa, which completely surrounds the kingdom.

South Africa has recorded 1,845 coronavirus cases.

