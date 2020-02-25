Lesson of Edsa? Vigilance vs abuses, ‘authoritarianism’ — Pangilinan

MANILA, Philippines — Opposition Senator Francis Pangilinan said Saturday that the public should take to heart lessons from the Edsa People Power Revolution by being vigilant against abuses and corruption.

“Kapag napuno ang salop, ang mamamayan na mismo ang kikilos kaya dapat tuloy-tuloy ang ating pagbabantay,” Pangilinan told reporters in Naga City when asked about his message for the 34th year of the Edsa Revolution, a massive protest that ousted late dictator and former president Ferdinand Marcos.

(If it is already too much, our countrymen will be the ones to act which is why now, we must continue to remain vigilant)

The senator stressed that the public should learn from the lessons of the bloodless revolution especially as “authoritarianism” is looming under the current administration.

“[Napatunayan] natin na kaya nating harapin at tutulan ang pang-aabuso at pagmamalabis, ang corruption. At napakahalaga dahil sa ngayon, nakikita natin ang banta na manumbalik itong authoritarianism, manumbalik itong one-man rule,” he said.

(We have proven that we can face and oppose all kinds of abuses and corruption and this is important because now we see threats of authoritarianism and the comeback of a one-man rule)

The Edsa People Power Revolution that called for Marcos’ ouster lasted for four days from Feb. 22, 1986 to Feb. 25, 1986. On the fourth day, Marcos and his family left the country.

