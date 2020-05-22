Let Duque do his job, says Palace amid quit call

Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd should be allowed to perform his job, as the government needs him in its fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Malacañang said on Friday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. made the statement after militant group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) has called for Duque’s resignation following the health chief’s supposedly alarming claim that the country was already experiencing a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite Duque’s recent remarks, Roque said he should remain in his post to help the government in addressing the Covid-19 crisis.

“Secretary Duque will answer allegations in the proper forum but for now let us allow him to do his job during this global health emergency,” he added.

Duque, in a hybrid Senate hearing on Wednesday, bared that the Philippines was “actually” on the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, several cabinet members contradicted his statement, with the Palace finally declaring it was just his opinion, and that the country was still in the first wave.

On Thursday, Duque backtracked on his earlier pronouncement, saying that the Philippines was still in its “first major wave of sustained transmission” of Covid-19.