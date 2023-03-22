LET Exam Result March 2023 – FULL LIST

This is the LET Exam Result full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Licensure Exam for Teachers (let) at PRC testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga, Antique, Bacolod, Bayambang, Bohol, Catanduanes, Cauayan, Digos, Dumaguete, General Santos, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Kidapawan, Laguna, Marinduque, Masbate, Mati, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, and Tagum on March 19, 2023.

PRC Board for Professional Teachers Chairperson Rosita L. Navarro, Vice-Chairperson Paz I. Lucido, and members Paraluman R. Giron and Nora M. Uy administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

LET EXAM COVERAGE

The Licensure Exam for Teachers March 2023 covered the following topics:

GENERAL EDUCATION (Elementary and Secondary)

ENGLISH (Study and Thinking Skills, Writing in the Discipline, Speech and Oral Communication, Philippine Literature, Master Works of the World) FILIPINO (Komunikasyon sa Akademikong Filipino, Pagbasa at Pagsulat tungo sa Pananaliksik, Masining na Pagpapahayag) MATHEMATICS (Fundamentals of Math, Plane Geometry, Elementary Algebra, Statistics and Probability) SCIENCE (Biological Science -General Biology; Physical Science- with Earth Science) SOCIAL SCIENCES (Philippine Government New Constitution with Human Rights; Philippine History; Basic Economics, Taxation, Agrarian Reform; Society, Culture with Family Planning; Rizal and Other Heroes; Philosophy of Man; Arts; General Psychology; Information and Communication Technology)

PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION (Elementary and Secondary)

Teaching Profession, Social Dimensions of Education Principles of Teaching, Educational Technology, Curriculum Development Facilitating Learning, Child and Adolescent Development Assessment of Student Learning, Developmental Reading Field Study, Practice Teaching

FIELDS OF SPECIALIZATION (Secondary)

ENGLISH (Remedial Instruction in English; English for Specific Purposes; THEORETICAL FOUNDATIONS OF LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE: Introduction to Linguistics; Structure of English; Introduction of Stylistics; Literary Criticism; LITERATURE: Mythology and Folklore; Afro-Asian Literature; English and American Literature; METHODOLOGY: The Teaching of Speaking, Listening and Reading; Teaching of Literature; Preparation and Evaluation of Instructional Materials; Language and Literature Assessment; Language Research; Campus Journalism; Translation and Editing of Text; Speech and Stage Arts; Creative Writing).

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the LET exam result within 41 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The LET exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target release date without prior notice.

WHEN IS THE NEXT LICENSURE EXAM FOR TEACHERS?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for Licensure Exam for Teachers 2023:

Date of Examination Start of Application Deadline of Application September 24, 2023 June 23, 2023 August 24, 2023

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring teachers are advised to register online through the official website of the PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.