This is the LET Exam Result October 2022 D-F list of passers (secondary) as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Licensure Exam for Teachers on October 2, 2022 at testing centers in Metro Manila, Antique, Bacolod, Baguio, Bohol, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cauayan, Catarman, Cebu, Davao, Digos, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Kidapawan, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Mati, Masbate, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Pagadian, Palawan, Pangasinan, Romblon, Pampanga, Tacloban, Tagum, Tuguegarao, Virac, Zamboanga, and Thailand.

Chairman Dr. Rosita L. Navarro, Vice Chairman Dr. Paz I. Lucido, and members Dr. Paraluman R. Giron and Dr. Nora M. Uy of the PRC Board of Professional Teachers administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE

General Education (GenEd)

English – Study and Thinking Skills, Writing in the Discipline, Speech and Oral Communication, Philippine Literature and Master Works of the World

Filipino – Komunikasyon sa Akademikong Pilipino, Pagbasa at Pagsulat sa Panananaliksik at Masining na Pagpapahayag

Mathematics – Fundamentals of Math, Plane Geometry, Elementary Algebra and Statistics and Probability

Science – Biological Science – General Biology, Physical Science with Earth Science

Social Sciences – Philippine Government New Constitution with Human Rights, Philippine History, Basic Economics, Taxation, Agrarian Reform, Society, Culture with Family Planning; Rizal and other Heroes, Philosophy of Man, Arts, General Psychology and Information and Communication Technology

Professional Education (ProfEd)

Teaching Profession, Social Dimensions of Education

Principles of Teaching, Educational Technology and Curriculum Development

Facilitating Learning, Child and Adolescent Development

Assessment of Student Learning, Developmental Reading

Field Study and Practice Teaching

Also, specialized subjects were covered in the licensure examinations for the field of specialization in English, Biological Sciences, Filipino, Physical Sciences, Mathematics, Values Education, MAPEH, Social Studies and Social Sciences, Agriculture and Fishery Arts, and Technology and Livelihood Education.

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the LET Exam Result October 2022 within 40-45 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the PRC earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

REQUIREMENTS

Notice of Admission

Duly accomplished Oath Form

2 pieces of passport-sized ID photos in white background and with complete name tag

2 sets of documentary stamp

1 piece short brown envelope

Aspiring teachers can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate