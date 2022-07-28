LET RESULTS 2022 — Teacher Board Exam Result June 2022 ELEMENTARY PASSERS (J-L)

This is the LET Results June 2022 J-L List of Passers (Elementary Level)

LET RESULTS 2022 — This is the Teacher Board Exam Result June 2022 J-L list of passers (elementary level) as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the fourth batch of Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) on June 26, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga, Bacolod, Cauayan, Dumaguete, Catanduanes, Catarman, Kidapawan, Jolo, Sulu, and Tawi-tawi.

PRC Board of Professional Teachers Chairman Dr. Rosita L. Navarro, Vice Chairman Dr. Paz I. Lucido, and members Dr. Paraluman R. Giron and Dr. Nora M. Uy administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE

General Education (GenEd)

English – Study and Thinking Skills, Writing in the Discipline, Speech and Oral Communication, Philippine Literature and Master Works of the World

Filipino – Komunikasyon sa Akademikong Pilipino, Pagbasa at Pagsulat sa Panananaliksik at Masining na Pagpapahayag

Mathematics – Fundamentals of Math, Plane Geometry, Elementary Algebra and Statistics and Probability

Science – Biological Science – General Biology, Physical Science with Earth Science

Social Sciences – Philippine Government New Constitution with Human Rights, Philippine History, Basic Economics, Taxation, Agrarian Reform, Society, Culture with Family Planning; Rizal and other Heroes, Philosophy of Man, Arts, General Psychology and Information and Communication Technology

Professional Education (ProfEd)

Teaching Profession, Social Dimensions of Education

Principles of Teaching, Educational Technology and Curriculum Development

Facilitating Learning, Child and Adolescent Development

Assessment of Student Learning, Developmental Reading

Field Study and Practice Teaching

Also, specialized subjects were covered in the licensure examinations for the field of specialization in English, Biological Sciences, Filipino, Physical Sciences, Mathematics, Values Education, MAPEH, Social Studies and Social Sciences, Agriculture and Fishery Arts, and Technology and Livelihood Education.

RELEASE DATE

PRC is expected to release the exam result within 25-30 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the PRC earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.