Let the World Hear the Voice of the Asian Games, the “Asian Games Letterbox” concluded with great success in its first stop Hong Kong Phoenix Satellite Television

With less than a hundred days remaining until the grand opening of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, to better promote the spirit of the Asian Games and let more Asian people gain a deeper understanding of both the Asian Games and China, under the esteemed guidance of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee (hereinafter referred to as "Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee") and the Information Office of the Zhejiang Provincial Government, Phoenix Satellite Television and ifeng.com will set up "Asian Games Letterbox" across multiple nations and regions in Asia, inviting residents to handwrite messages of goodwill for the Asian Games personally. On the 18th of June, 2023, the "Asian Games Letterbox" campaign kicked off in Hong Kong and swept through the city like a whirlwind once it was launched.

The fervor of the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games ignites Hong Kong

Early in the morning, the “Asian Games Letterbox” campaign began to accept submissions from enthusiastic citizens. Word of the event swiftly spread through conversations and mobile devices, increasing like wildfire. From West Kowloon Cultural District to Causeway Bay, from Golden Bauhinia Square to Victoria Harbour, numerous renowned commercial districts proudly showcase the presence of the “Asian Games Letterbox.” These Letterboxes, adorned with the endearing mascots Chenchen, Congcong, and Lianlian, scatter the passion of the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 throughout Hong Kong while simultaneously gathering heartfelt blessings from the local community.

Mr. Timothy Tsun Ting FOK, the First Vice-President of the Olympic Council of Asia, President of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, said during an interview with Phoenix Satellite Television and ifeng.com, “A simple letterbox, a simple postcard, with the hope that the entire world may hear the resounding voice of the Asian Games. It is truly remarkable that despite the rainy weather today, numerous young people have actively participated. I believe the ‘Asian Games Letterbox’ will stir up awareness of sports participation for everyone in Hong Kong.”

Amidst the exquisitely designed letterheads adorned with heartfelt blessings, the ” Global Insights” microphones were handed to passersby on the streets of Hong Kong. When asked about the host city of this year’s Asian Games, nearly all respondents accurately responded with a resounding answer—Hangzhou. However, when queried about their impressions of Hangzhou, the answers varied greatly, encompassing many perspectives. Some embraced the traditional Chinese aesthetics, likening Hangzhou to the poetic verse, “Desiring to compare West Lake to Xi Shi, Light or heavy makeup, they harmonize effortlessly.” Others recognized Hangzhou as a realm of modern technology and an idyllic abode, citing its intelligent technology prowess and reputation as a livable paradise.

Speaking of technology, it is imperative to mention the newly added esports events in this year’s Asian Games. Most respondents were aware of the inclusion of esports in the Asian Games. One interviewee expressed, “The spectacle, competitiveness, and excitement of esports are in no way inferior to traditional sports. The inclusion of esports in the Asian Games, although only a small step for the Asian Games, is a big step for esports.”

Mr. Kenneth Fok Kai Kong, Head of the Hong Kong, China delegation to the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 and Chairman of the Asian Electronic Sports Federation, regards the inclusion of esports in the Asian Games as a historical event. He also expressed, “Many Hong Kong athletes have been diligently preparing and competing abroad, and many of them have achieved commendable results. Hence, I hold an optimistic outlook for the prospects of this Asian Games.”

The convenience brought by technological advancements has led to declining opportunities for modern individuals to write with their own hands. Handwriting heartfelt blessings for the Asian Games symbolizes sincerity, significance, anticipation, and special meaning. Consequently, more and more Hong Kong citizens were captivated by the allure of the “Asian Games Letterbox” and enthusiastically participated. From Golden Bauhinia Square to Victoria Harbour, every corner brimmed with a profound essence of the Asian Games.

“Wishing the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 to be a grand event of friendship, peace, and progress, making Asia and even the world more splendid.” With a spirited and wise demeanor, an elderly gentleman solemnly wrote down his blessings and dropped them into the “Asian Games Letterbox.” This act signifies not only a simple wish but also an unspoken legacy. More than one thousand similar blessings, have been expressed by the people of Hong Kong through their tangible actions, demonstrating their anticipation and enthusiasm for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The “Asian Games Letterbox” campaign will be held in multiple countries and regions across Asia. Moreover, among the successful senders of blessings, a lucky few will be randomly selected as recipients of surprise gifts, including tickets to the Asian Games.

Hangzhou and Hong Kong are heart-to-heart and strive forAsian Games

The English rendition of the slogan for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 is “Heart to Heart, @Future,” symbolizing a heartfelt connection paving the way towards a promising future, much like the present bond between Hangzhou and Hong Kong. In recent years, the relationship between Hangzhou and Hong Kong has blossomed, continuously forging new chapters through close and vibrant exchanges.

As early as two months ago, the Hangzhou Hong Kong Youth Association organized a promotional event titled “Harmony Between Hong Kong and Hangzhou, Celebrating the Asian Games, Sharing the Grand Event.” This event aimed to provide detailed information about the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 to the people of Hong Kong, allowing the concept of “green, intelligent, frugal, and civilized” event organization to resonate with them deeply. Additionally, Asian Games mascots were distributed, inviting Hong Kong citizens to pay attention to, participate in, and personally experience the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, symbolizing a sincere hope to gather together at the event.

It is widely known that the Hong Kong Jockey Club is a world-renowned horse racing organization. Starting from July of last year, the Hong Kong Jockey Club has sent high-level expert teams on seven occasions to conduct on-site inspections and establish professional connections at the equestrian venues of the Asian Games. It was on May 10th of this year that the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee and the Hong Kong Jockey Club signed the ” Memorandum of Understanding on Technical Support and Cooperation for the Equestrian Event of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.” The Hong Kong Jockey Club will provide comprehensive technical support for the equestrian events of the Hangzhou Asian Games, undoubtedly injecting a powerful boost into the organization of the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 equestrian competitions.

The Asian Games is a grand event, co-creating the future

The second phase of registration for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 has been successfully completed, with the participation of Olympic Committees from all 45 countries and regions across Asia.

The Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 represents more than just a sporting event. Throughout history, sports have often served as a medium, where competition is merely the outward manifestation, while the essence lies in the love and peace among nations, ethnicities, and races.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach once expressed the significance of the Beijing 2008 by stating, “Through the Beijing 2008, the world gained a better understanding of China, and China gained a better understanding of the world.”

The same holds true for this Asian Games. It serves not only as the pinnacle stage for athletic competition in Asia but also as an important platform for diplomatic, cultural, and economic exchanges. Outstanding athletes from various Asian countries and regions will contribute to a splendid display of sporting excellence. Moreover, the gathering of nations in Hangzhou will create a beautiful scene of unity and friendship, shaping a stable global order. Through the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, the world will undoubtedly gain a deeper insight into China’s future direction, while China will contribute its strength towards the future of Asia and the world.

