Let Them Eat Cake Announces Lineup For 2023 New Year’s Day Festival

The lineup is here for the 2023 instalment of the Victorian New Year’s Day festival Let Them Eat Cake. The tenth-anniversary edition of Let Them Eat Cake will take place at its usual home of Werribee Mansion in Melbourne’s west on Sunday, 1st January 2023.

The lineup includes German DJ and producer DJ Koze, who’s returning to Australia for the first time since the 2019 Meredith Music Festival. Ninja Tune artist Bonobo will be on hand for a DJ set, while the Brisbane-based Skin On Skin and X CLUB. lead the Australian contingent.

The lineup also features Brazil-born, Barcelona-based producer and remixer ANNA, a live set from Bulgarian house and techno mainstay KiNK, renowned NTS residents Moxie and Shanti Celeste and Melbourne DJ Katie Pearson.

Presale registrations are open now until Monday, 29th August. Presales begin at midday on Tuesday, 30th August, with general admission tickets on sale at midday on Wednesday, 31st August. More details can be found here.

Let Them Eat Cake 2023

ANNA

Bonobo (DJ)

DJ Koze

Elkka

Gerd Janson

KiNK (Live)

Kornél Kovács

Moxie

Papa Smurf

Paris

Shanti Celeste

Skin On Skin

Stephan

Bodzin (Live)

X CLUB.

Plus…

Bella Claxton

Big-Mac

Fosters

Gumm b2b Luke Alessi

Katie Pearson

Kelly Tee

Marli

Mode B

North Barton

Ricky Nord

Tinika

Willem

Date and Venue

Sunday, 1st January, 12PM-10:30PM – Werribee Mansion, Melbourne, VIC

