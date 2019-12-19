Let’s All Give a Round of Paws For the Cats Movie Soundtrack
Say what you want about Cats, but you can’t deny that the music is simply stunning. Now, the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is getting adapted for the big screen with some A-list actors and musicians behind it. While Jennifer Hudson’s rendition of “Memory” gives us chills every time we hear it in the trailer, the film also includes a brand-new track written by Taylor Swift titled “Beautiful Ghosts.” Not to mention, there are big numbers from Jason Derulo and Idris Elba in the film. Ahead of the film’s release on Dec. 20, get a glimpse of some of the songs ahead.