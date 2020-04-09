Let’s set differences aside, learn from COVID-9 crisis, says Gatchalian, Pangilinan

MANILA, Philippines — With the observance of Holy Week, two senators reflected on the challenges posed by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In his Holy Week message, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has called on fellow politicians to “rise above political differences” as the country grapples crisis brought about by COVID-19.

“This is an opportune time for everyone to reflect on what has been happening around the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with dread and fear, especially the poor communities who have not much to feed their families and those who grieve because they lost their loved ones,” Gatchalian said in a statement.

“I call on my fellow public servants to set aside political interests and rise above political differences. Our people need their leaders at this time of crisis. Let us be compassionate and make the people’s safety and welfare as our utmost priority,” he added.

The senator also urged the Filipino public to consider “this trial” as “a lesson and ponder on what we have done to help our neighbors.”

“We all have our duties to perform and missions to accomplish, let’s do them well,” Gatchalian said.

“This is the first time in our lifetime to celebrate the holy week in an unusual way. Together with our families and loved ones, let us remain resilient while holding on to our faith that this too shall pass,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senator Francis Pangilinan said that with the ongoing crisis, the period of penitence seems to have been made longer.

“Mag-iisang buwan na tayong nakakulong sa ating mga bahay. Ang ilang mag-isa, may mga kasama ang pamilya. May mga front-liner na buwis-buhay sa pagbibigay serbisyo. May mga may sakit, walang sahod, walang hanapbuhay,” Pangilinan said in a separate statement.

“Ang panalangin ko, kapag nalipol na ang sakit, ang maiwang aral sa ating lahat ay paano tayo naging mas matulungin sa ang ating kapwa? Paano tayo naging bahagi ng solusyon?,” he added.

“Paano natin maiiwasan ang lahat ng nangyari ngayon upang hindi na maulit pa?” he further said.

Pangilinan said he joins the Filipino public in praying that the country will overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“Kasama ninyo, nananalangin kami para sa mas payapa at maayos na bukas,” he said.

To date, Philippine health officials have confirmed 3,870 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country.

Of the number, 182 patients have died while 96 have already recovered from the disease.

