Letter of Ninoy Aquino Praising Imelda Marcos Resurface Online

Letter of Ninoy Aquino For Imelda Marcos Elicits Reactions

The alleged letter of late senator Ninoy Aquino written for former first lady Imelda Marcos went viral on social media.

Darryl Yap, the controversial director of “Maid in Malacaang,” recently posted a picture of the former senator’s letter to Imelda Marcos on his Facebook page. On August 21, 2022—Ninoy Aquino Day—he posted the aforementioned photograph.

Direk Darryl shared the photo of a letter sent to “Dr. Aventura.” It was dated May 7, 1980. In the letter, Ninoy expressed his gratitude to the doctor for the efficient attention that was given to him.

Aquino praised Dr. Aventura for caring for him while he was hospitalized at the Heart Center after suffering a heart attack. He acknowledged that he had previously criticized the First Lady but had since come to appreciate the work that she had put in at the time.

“I’ve been most critical of the First Lady’s project,” he wrote, adding that it has changed when he saw what Imelda has done at the Heart Center. “I take back all my hash words,” he added.

Ninoy added that Mrs. Marcos should receive all the praise for bringing such a facility to the public. It is ironic, he noted, that one of Imelda’s most vehement detractors has benefited from that center. The former senator added that after the controversy is passed, people will start to appreciate the former First Lady’s contributions.

