Levi Strauss & Co. accelerates sustainable growth with aggressive expansion strategy

East Asia Pacific to reinvent, refresh and open new stores at more than 100 locations

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced ambitious plans to accelerate sustainable business growth and drive commercial success in the East Asia Pacific (EAP) region. Central to the growth strategy is the diversification of the business across geographies, apparel categories and distribution channels. Levi Strauss & Co. will be launching new stores and rolling out existing store refreshes and new in-store services throughout the region.

Among the new stores to be launched this year are Levi’s® stores in countries including Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Levi Strauss & Co. will refurbish a number of retail stores and shop-in-shops into NextGen Indigo stores, offering an elevated store experience that uses digital tools to streamline the consumer journey, including installing LED portal entry archways and LED screens for marketing content. Select stores in the region will introduce in-store tailoring services to offer greater personalization. As the retail market finds its new equilibrium, Levi Strauss & Co. will focus on omnichannel engagement, leveraging the hybrid customer experience model.

“We are committed to the future success of our business at every level and are reimagining what we do and how we win in today’s marketplace. At the same time, we are embracing the technologies of tomorrow to power innovation and better serve our customers and deliver greater value to stakeholders. We will do this by placing people at the heart of our business and through responsible practices because being a force for positive change is integral to being the world’s best apparel brand,” said Nuholt Huisamen, Managing Director and Senior Vice President at Levi Strauss & Co.

Whilst drawing on the brand’s 169-year heritage to drive key category growth, Levi Strauss & Co. is redoubling its digital transformation efforts. The global leader in jeanswear will leverage digital, data and AI to stay ahead of trends, drive efficiency and innovation in the product creation process, deliver omnichannel offerings, claim its space in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) sphere, and ultimately enhance the consumer experience.

As a company led by its core values of empathy, originality, integrity and courage and with a strong focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), Levi Strauss & Co. has always been a destination for top talent. Throughout the pandemic, the company rolled out numerous initiatives to support employees in the offices, retail stores, distribution centres and manufacturing plants including providing flexible work arrangements, additional resources, and financial support. Through the Red Tab Foundation, the-first-of-its-kind employee hardship fund, the company provided approximately $2.4M in financial support to more than 1,800 individuals in 2021. Primarily funded by employees, shareholders and retirees, this unique concept helped our community with everyday hardships, natural disasters and the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of its DTC strategy, the company also provided learning opportunities to existing staff to upskill themselves through training and development programs such as a Machine Learning Bootcamp to equip employees with the tools they need to thrive in a changing and increasingly digitalized economy.

On the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) front, Levi Strauss & Co. has pegged its targets to measurable metrics and remains committed to responsible and sustainable practices outlined in its 2020 Sustainability Report. The company is on track to achieving its 2025 Water and Climate Action Strategy targets. Initiatives include Water<Less® finishing techniques that have enabled billions of liters of water to be saved; reducing emissions across the supply chain; driving innovation in sustainable materials and designs through Wellthread™; and advocating ethical consumerism through the Levi’s® Buy Better, Wear Longer campaign, these initiatives embody the company’s move to develop and implement circular products and practices

Levi Strauss & Co. also continues to be a strong advocate for social justice issues and equality for women, marginalized ethnic groups and workers in the region. To support individuals in need, Levi Strauss & Co. contributes a portion of its earnings to improve the conditions in local communities. This legacy of giving began with a $5 donation from modest profits over 160 years ago. Additionally, the Levi Strauss Foundation has donated more than $340 million in proceeds and organized programs, employee volunteerism and public support. In 2021, employees donated over US$1.5 million and completed 12,871 volunteer hours.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world’s largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, Denizen®, Dockers® and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.’s reported 2021 net revenues were $5.8 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements, go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.