Lewis Capaldi Announces 2023 Australian Tour & Shares Details Of New Album

Lewis Capaldi has announced his return to Australia. The Scottish singer will play a five-date tour of the country in July 2023, in support of his newly-announced second album.

Dubbed Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, it is Capaldi’s first new album since his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which charted in the Australian top ten upon its release. The record has already been teased by new single ‘Forget Me’, which arrived last month as his first new single in almost three years.

“I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself,” Capaldi says of the record. “The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.” Scheduled for release on 19th May, 2023, Capaldi will follow-up its arrival with an Australian tour just two months later.

It will mark his first visit to the country since early 2020 when sold out headline appearances alongside a slot on the Falls Festival lineup. Kicking off on 8th July, Capaldi will perform arena shows in Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne across the following week.

Lewis Capaldi – Australian Tour 2023

Saturday, 8th July, 2023 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, 11th July, 2023 – RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Thursday, 13th July, 2023 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 15th July, 2023 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

