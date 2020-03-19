LexisNexis Risk Solutions Announces Emailage Acquisition Close

Acquisition enhances the company’s email data quality and fraud prevention solutions

ATLANTA, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Global data and advanced analytics leader LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, part of RELX, announced today that it has closed the acquisition of Emailage, the Arizona-based fraud prevention and risk management solutions provider. Emailage provides fraud risk scoring solutions based on email intelligence.

Founded in 2012, Emailage operates in the fraud and identity sector where customer needs are in constant flux due to digital commerce expansion across industries and geographies. Emailage’s fraud prevention solutions assess fraud risks by utilizing email address metadata, a differentiated global contributory network and machine learning algorithms.

Now part of the Business Services group of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Emailage will enhance the LexisNexis® Digital Identity Network® with its best-in-class email intelligence and contributory network. LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Emailage already have an established commercial partnership to offer email risk assessment to customers around the world.

This is a global acquisition for LexisNexis Risk Solutions – Emailage has established market presence in the U.S., Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Rick Trainor, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Business Services, said: “This acquisition is a natural fit as LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Emailage are both committed to continuously evolving our solutions to combat fraud. This acquisition will enhance and expand our email data intelligence to provide our customers a more comprehensive view of risk with minimal friction for their customers.”

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. www.relx.com.

About Emailage

Emailage is a global leader in fraud prevention and risk management. Through key partnerships, proprietary data, and advanced machine-learning technology, Emailage provides multi-faceted predictive solutions with email at its core. We’re outsmarting fraud together with our clients and helping businesses around the world realize significant return on investment through improved detection of fraudulent transactions. To learn more, visit: www.emailage.com, @Emailage on Twitter, or the company’s LinkedIn page.

