Lexus updates LS and ES variants

Despite the pandemic gripping the luxury car market, Lexus has never backed down from a fight. With the “new normal,” Lexus has offered the updated LS and ES models, both of which focus on safety and security of the occupants by giving both models an abundance of safety features.

The LS represents the pinnacle of the lineup, laden with technological features that harken back to its ancestor, the LS400. It now rides the same platform as the LC500 sports coupe thanks to parent company Toyota’s Global Architecture platform. The new LS sports a V6 for the first time, sporting a 3.4 L twin turbo V6 for the LS500, and a 3.4 L hybrid V6 for the LS500h model; the former producing 415 hp, while the hybrid produces 354hp, both mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

An abundance of safety features befitting the LS’s flagship status include Lexus’s Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management system(VDIM), stability control, a blind spot monitor, a 10-sensor parking assist system with a rearview camera, electric power steering; and SRS airbags for front and rear passengers that include knee and side airbags for the front passengers, side airbags and cushion airbags for the rear passengers and curtain airbags for front and rear passengers. The four point pop up hood helps prevent further pedestrian injury in an event of a collision.

The new ES350 on the other hand, represents the more elegant, more mature midrange model, compared to the GS and IS with its sweeping lines and and a sleek, elegant silhouette. Powering the ES350 is a 3.5 L V6 that produces 316 hp, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The car features Active Cornering Assist, which, combined with the car’s stability control system, aids in handling and responsiveness.

The LS500h and LS500 models start at P9,458,000 and P9,468,000, respectively, while the ES350 starts at around P4,478,000-