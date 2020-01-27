Leyte city fire destroys 2 houses, casket maker’s shop

ORMOC CITY—A fire of still unknown origin destroyed two houses and a casket maker’s shop in Baybay City, Leyte on Sunday (Jan. 26).

Destroyed were the houses of Añano Roda and Marlyn Roda and the shop owned by casket maker Soledad Dela Cruz, according to Insp. Concesa Asumbrado, Baybay fire marshall.

SFO1 Antonio Doguiles, in a telephone interview, said authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire as the house owners refused to talk.

But witnesses told Doguiles that the fire started at the house owned by Añano Roda and spread to the house of Marlyn Roda and the shop of Dela Cruz.

“For now they are blaming each other,” said Doguiles.

No one was reported hurt and damage was estimated at P200,000.

