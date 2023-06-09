Leyte mayors forge alliance to promote tourism sites

TACLOBAN CITY — Several mayors in Leyte have forged an alliance to collectively promote their respective tourism destinations.

The mayors of Palompon, Albuera, Isabel, Merida, and Matag-ob emphasize that this alliance should not be misconstrued as politically motivated. Instead, its purpose is to enhance the tourism industry and achieve their shared objectives.

The group, known as BDO-LS, takes its name from the participating mayors: Bernie Tacoy of Matag-ob, Dodo Oñate of Palompon, Lando Villasencio of Merida, and Sixto de la Victoria of Albuera.

Tacoy initiated the alliance, recognizing that as the newest member, he could learn from the experienced mayors and seek their guidance in governing his municipality.

“The main purpose of this alliance is to help, cooperate, share ideas, and collaborate among member municipalities,” Tacoy said.

The group aims to support one another, exchange insights, and work together for the benefit of their respective communities.

One of the notable tourist destinations within the alliance is Palompon, home to the renowned Kalanggaman Island, considered a premier tourist spot in the region.

Oñate said that tourists visiting Kalanggaman Island can also explore the tourist attractions in other member towns.

“After their visit to Kalanggaman, they can also visit, say, Matag-ob or Isabel,” Oñate said.

Both Matag-ob and Isabel offer mountain resorts that tourists can enjoy.

“If we work in our own ways, it will be difficult for us considering that we are just small municipalities. But if we will work as one, it will be easy for us to achieve our shared goals and deliver (these) goals to our constituents,” Oñate said.

