Leyte, Southern Leyte towns move into enhanced GCQ

TACLOBAN CITY—A town in Leyte and another in Southern Leyte were placed on enhanced general community quarantine (ECQ) by their mayors fearful of a spread in coronavirus transmission.

Mayor Angel Sia Jr., of La Paz town, Leyte and Mayor Sabina Ranque, of Libagon town, Southern Leyte issued separate orders restricting the movements of their constituents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sia said La Paz will be under EGCQ starting Monday, June 15, until the end of the month.

The town has 11 COVID-19 cases of which six were those of health workers and one ambulance driver of the rural health office.

FEATURED STORIES

The remaining patients were returning overseas worker and residents who had been stranded elsewhere and had come back.

The Department of Health (DOH) in Eastern Visayas said there is local transmission of SARS Cov2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, in La Paz.

Ranque placed Libagon under EGCQ starting June 13 after it reported three COVID-19 cases. Two of them were overseas workers and one stranded individual.

Under EGCQ, curfew would be imposed with restrictions on travel.

Residents of La Paz, for example, who come from areas where there were COVID-19 cases would be placed in a quarantine facility.

Those who want to enter the town should also have a safe conduct pass issued by their health offices.

Health protocols such as wearing of face mask and physical distancing are to be strictly implemented in these areas while they are under EGCQ.

ADVERTISEMENT

TSB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ