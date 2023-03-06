LG RECOGNIZED WITH AHRI PERFORMANCE AWARD FOR SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Across Seven Different Product Categories, Company’s HVAC Solutions Again Pass Industry Body’s Comprehensive Performance Certification Program

SEOUL, South Korea, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) has earned the Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) Performance Award for the sixth year in a row. The challenging-to-obtain accolade points to the consistently high quality of LG’s HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) solutions, as every model selected by AHRI for testing must pass all evaluations for three straight years for the award to be granted.



AHRI is a globally-respected trade association representing the world’s HVAC, refrigeration, and water heating solution manufacturers. Established in 1953, AHRI now boasts more than 350 member companies.

To ensure the highest standard of testing, the majority of AHRI Performance Award evaluations are conducted by Intertek, one of the world’s most trusted third-party standards, certification and testing organizations. Intertek runs a comprehensive battery of assessments on the selected products to determine if the actual performance is consistent with the specifications listed by the manufacturer.

Representing seven product categories – including, for the first time, Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) – all 67 LG HVAC solutions submitted for testing passed AHRI’s rigorous evaluations for the third year in a row (2020 to 2022). In addition to LG’s ERV, the models evaluated belong to the following HVAC categories: Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF), Unitary Small Heat Pump (USHP), Water-Cooled Chillers (WCLL), Air-Cooled Chillers (ACCL), Room Fan Coil (RFC) air conditioners and Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps (PTHP).

One of the LG products evaluated for the AHRI Performance Award, the LG Multi V large-capacity outdoor unit employs the company’s proprietary Ultimate Inverter Compressor to deliver a strong, energy efficient performance. Popular with customers worldwide, especially those in Northern Hemisphere countries where winters can be particularly cold, LG’s flagship VRF system is able to provide dependable heating operation in temperatures as low as negative-30 degrees Celsius (negative-22 degrees Fahrenheit).

Also tested was the air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller, which leverages LG’s advanced inverter technology to obtain a high level of operational efficiency. In addition to impressive performance, the chiller has a compact design that takes up less space than other models in its class, affording customers greater installation flexibility.

Earning the award for the first time, LG’s ERV solution replaces still and stagnant indoor air with clean filtered air from outside and is equipped with a heat exchanger that significantly decreases hot air loss while also helping to reduce heating and cooling costs. Moreover, when connected with a system air conditioner, it manages energy consumption and indoor air quality to ensure optimal comfort and efficient operation.

“LG has now been recognized by AHRI for six years in a row – a significant achievement that reflects the quality, performance and reliability of LG HVAC solutions,” said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to strengthen our position in the global HVAC market by delivering highly effective and energy efficient solutions for commercial and residential use.”

LG air conditioning provides optimized solutions for every sector and climate with a wide range of cutting-edge systems that bring exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning performance to buildings worldwide. Through our unmatched expertise and industry knowledge, we respond directly to the needs of businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions.