LG SIGNATURE to Support American Ballet Theatre’s Unprecedented Online Celebration

SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — LG SIGNATURE, the Global Electronics Partner of American Ballet Theatre (ABT), is putting its full support behind the New York-based cultural institution’s upcoming online celebration. Streaming on American Ballet Theatre’s YouTube today at 7PM Eastern Daylight Time, American Ballet Theatre: Together Tonight will mark the dance company’s 80th anniversary and support the ABT Crisis Relief Fund, to provide needed assistance to ABT personnel directly impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis.



American Ballet Theatre Together Tonight



LG SIGNATURE Sponsors American Ballet Theatre Together Tonight

American Ballet Theatre’s online event will include footage of ballets performed from throughout the company’s storied history, never-before-seen choreography created over the last few months and a special performance to honor the sacrifices being made by essential workers during these trying times. Additionally, the event will be narrated by current and former ABT dancers and directors and showcase the talents of special guests such as beloved crooner Tony Bennett, and the Oscar-nominated and Tony Award®-winning singer, songwriter and actress Cynthia Erivo.

As part of the celebration, LG SIGNATURE has donated a number of its premium appliances to the ballet company along with several advanced products from LG Electronics. The latest LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier will be auctioned online during the event with all proceeds going to the ABT Crisis Relief Fund.

A proud supporter of the arts, LG SIGNATURE signed a partnership agreement with ABT last year, becoming an official sponsor and the Global Electronics Partner of the internationally revered ballet company. Misty Copeland, one of ABT’s principal dancers, is also an official brand ambassador for the ultra-premium appliance and electronics maker.

To enjoy the beautiful performances and uplifting artistry of American Ballet Theater: Together Tonight, please visit https://www.youtube.com/user/ABTBalletTheatre.

For more information about LG SIGNATURE and its suite of state-of-the-art home electronics and appliances, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, the distinctive LG SIGNATURE products were designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product’s essential function while maintaining the LG SIGNATURE’s modern, signature design. www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

Video – https://cdn5.prnasia.com/202005/LGSIGNATURE/Video.mp4

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200511/2799046-1-a?lang=0

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200511/2799046-1-b?lang=0