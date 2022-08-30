LG UNVEILS STYLER SHOECASE AND SHOECARE AT IFA 2022, DELIVERING TOTAL SHOE CARE SOLUTION

Equipped With Company’s Renowned Clothing Care Technologies, New Products Introduce an Innovative Shoe Management Experience, From Care to Storage

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) is revolutionizing the at-home shoe care experience with the introduction of LG Styler™ ShoeCase and ShoeCare at IFA 2022. Equipped with the company’s hygiene-enhancing TrueSteam™ technology, LG’s total shoe care solution offers innovative, customized shoe management, collection and storage to enable new daily lifestyles.



LG Styler ShoeCare & ShoeCase

As the culture of collecting expensive designer, luxury and limited-edition sneakers grows among the MZ generation – Millennials and Gen Z, LG’s internal research found that these ‘sneakerheads’ would benefit greatly from a solution that not only made their cherished shoes stand out more, but also provided them with the optimal care.

LG Styler ShoeCase with transparent panels is a space-friendly solution for shoe storage and showcasing shoes. In addition to creating the ideal environment for storing shoes by protecting against humidity and fabric-discoloring UV light,[1] the Styler ShoeCase represents a great way for shoe enthusiasts to show-off their favorite pairs, offering interior features such as a 360-degree rotating turntable and a modular design that makes it possible to stack up to four cases on top of one another.

Also making its debut at IFA, like many of LG’s state-of-the-art home appliances, including dishwashers and the Styler, a clothing care solution with steam technology, LG Styler ShoeCare employs the company’s proven TrueSteam technology to deliver a ‘refreshing’ shoe management experience. It also leverages the Zeo-Dry filter’s absorbent properties of zeolite to soak up moisture and help remove smells from footwear, making shoes more pleasant to wear and to have around.[2]

Moreover, the new LG Styler ShoeCare solution optimizes the management of various shoe types, including leather, suede and sports footwear, with its 10 different courses. Depending on the type and fabric of the shoe, it sophisticatedly controls its use of TrueSteam to refresh the shoe. What’s more, quiet and efficient, LG’s revolutionary product can refresh up to four pairs of shoes in only 37 minutes (standard course) while operating at just 35 decibels, which ensures a quiet and efficient performance.

The convenient LG Styler ShoeCare also boasts LG’s unique multiple Moving Nozzle™, which dry out the insides of the shoes being refreshed and can be effortlessly adjusted according to the height of each pair. And, courtesy of the Dual Care System feature, users can clean two different types of shoes (with different fabric care needs) at the same time.

For a more convenient shoe care experience, users can access a range of services for the LG Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare and via the ThinQ app. LG’s intuitive app lets users remotely control and monitor the Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare, LG is also partnering with various lifestyle brands to bring new features and functions to its shoe care appliances, which will be made available via the ThinQ apps’ Upgrade Center.

“LG’s new Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare form a total shoe care solution for hygienically cleansing, storing and displaying one’s footwear,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Utilizing our latest technologies and offering convenient control and design, these groundbreaking products are ideal for consumers looking for a better, more enjoyable way to manage their shoe collection. We will continue to deliver innovative solutions for a better life at home.”

Visitors to IFA 2022 can experience all of LG’s latest innovations, including Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare, at the company’s booth in (Hall 18, Messe Berlin).

[1] LG Styler ShoeCase panels are coated with ultraviolet light absorber, helping to prevent discoloration caused by sunlight or fluorescent lighting. [2] The Styler ShoeCare’s Zeo-Dry filter is made of the high-performance drying material, ‘Zeolite,’ which is commonly used for dehumidifying and deodorizing. The absorption feature is regenerated when heat and pressure are applied to a ZeoDry filter containing moisture or odor particles.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.