LGUs face show-cause order if ban on pillion-riding not implemented

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday warned that show cause orders may be issued against local government units (LGUs) that are not implementing the no back-riding or pillion-riding policy.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Monday that he will call the attention of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) to check on incidents of the public’s non-compliance.

“Well, we will certainly call the attention of General (Debold) Sinas of NCRPO. Kinakailangan hulihin po iyang mga nagbaback ride,” Roque said in an online briefing.

(Well, we will certainly call the attention of General Sinas of NCRPO. Those who are pillion-riding should be apprehended.)

“At doon sa mga local government units na nagkukunsinti nito, well, siguro po pupuwede silang issuehan ng show cause order dahil ang pangunahing supporter ng pagbabawal ng back ride is no less than our DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) secretary,” he added.

(Those local government units that are tolerating this, they may be issued with a show cause order since the primary supporter of not allowing pillion riding is the DILG secretary.)

Several LGUs have earlier asked the IATF to allow family members to ride pillion on motorcycles amid the shortage of public transportation due to lockdown measures.

But President Rodrigo Duterte rejected plans of allowing this, saying he could not ignore the laws of the country.

Meanwhile, Roque previously said LGUs cannot override the policy against pillion riding formulated by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for Emerging Infectious Diseases.

