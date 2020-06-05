LGUs must issue fare matrix to allow tricycles to operate — DILG

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units (LGUs) should issue a fare matrix before allowing tricycles to operate in order to prevent commuters from being overcharged, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Friday.

“Tricycles have been allowed to operate by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) provided there is only 1 passenger. ‘Yung amin (DILG) lang is to remind LGUs to issue a new fare matrix to prevent over-charging,” Interior Undersecretary and spokesman Jonathan Malaya said in a text message to INQUIRER.net when asked about sanctions for overcharging tricycle drivers.

Malaya also said it is up to the local government to impose violations for tricycle drivers who are taking advantage of the pandemic to overcharge passengers.

“Since tricycle regulation is devolved to LGUs under the Local (Government) Code, the measures for violation of LGU fare matrix is dependent on guidelines to be issued by LGUs,” he said.

Malaya reminded tricycles must follow strict health protocols such as physical distancing and wearing of face masks.

For example, the Manila City government has ordered that tricycle drivers and pedicabs are only allowed to charge P20 for the first kilometer of the trip. For the succeeding trips with half-kilometer, P5 will be charged.

In a separate statement, Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) Director Dennis Viaje warned that they will impound the tricycles and pedicabs of overcharging drivers.

Malaya, meanwhile, reiterated that tricycles and pedicabs are still banned in national highways to prevent vehicular accidents.

“Gusto ko rin liwanagin na bawal pa rin po hanggang ngayon ang mga tricycles at kahit ano mang pedicabs at motor na may sidecar sa national highways,” Malaya said in a separate radio interview with dzBB.

(I also want to clarify that tricycles, motors with sidecars, and pedicabs are still not allowed in highways.)

“Ito po ay dahil ipinagbabawal ng batas, dahil ang mga national highways natin ay lagusan ng mga malalaking sasakyan na mabibilis ang takbo at hindi po talaga pwede ang mga tricycle dahil napakarami ang aksidente,” he added.

(This prohibition is under the law because larger vehicles which drive too fast and pass through national highways and tricycles are really not allowed because there are many accidents.)

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque issued a clarification on Thursday that tricycles and pedicabs remain prohibited on national roads. The DILG, meanwhile, said tricycle and pedicab operations are only allowed on secondary roads.

