LGUs need to improve containment measures

At the heels of the Palace announcement to extend the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) anew, Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go said the containment measures would be relaxed when local governments were capable of containing the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

CHECKPOINTS, MORE FUN A police officer in a stormtrooper costume check the temperature of a motorcycle driver at a checkpoint in Consolacion town, Cebu. The Star Wars outfit offered a much-welcome relief to people reeling from the impact of the enhanced community quarantine, which was extended to May 15, 2020 in high-risk areas, including Metro Manila. PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK PAGE OF STAR WARS CEBU

He added that he was hopeful that this requirement would challenge provinces and regions with a high number of Covid-19 cases to be more effective in slowing down its transmission.

If the number of cases goes down, there would be a basis to relax the containment measure from enhanced to general community quarantine (GCQ), the senator explained.

In a video message, Go urged the public to continue observing physical distancing and other ECQ protocols in order to control the outbreak.

He also appealed for the public’s full cooperation in order for their communities to overcome this crisis sooner.

Failure to follow the precautions could prolong the need for strict enforcement of the community quarantine, particularly in areas where people do not cooperate, he said.

On Friday, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases recommended that certain areas in the country remain under ECQ until May 15.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation for the National Capital Region (Metro Manila).

The other areas that will remain under ECQ are Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales and Pampanga; Calabarzon (Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Quezon); Oriental Mindoro and Occidental Mindoro; Albay and Catanduanes; Benguet; Pangasinan; Antique, Iloilo, Aklan and Capiz; Cebu Province and Cebu City; Davao del Norte and Davao City. Also included, but subject to a re-evaluation, is Davao de Oro (formerly Compostela Valley).

The lockdown in areas where the risk is considered moderate will be downgraded to a GCQ beginning May 1. But the relaxed measures will be re-evaluated in the event the number of cases resurges.

The GCQ imposed in low-risk areas will be lifted on May 16, if the situation there does not deteriorate.