LGUs told to establish, secure bikes lanes; Motorcycle taxis still prohibited

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Sunday urged local government units (LGUs) to establish bicycle lanes amid the growing number of bikers and limited mass transportation services due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said that provincial governors, city and municipal mayors should coordinate with their neighboring LGUs regarding the establishment of a bicycle road network.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because of limited mass transportation, most people will resort to biking as a means of going to and from work. LGUs, therefore, have to be ready with the bike lanes in their areas to ensure the safety of the cyclists,” Año said in an advisory.

“Siguraduhin po nating walang nakahambalang sa mga dadaanan ng bisikleta sa inyong lugar para iwas-disgrasya at para maging mabilis ang biyahe ng mga siklista,” he added.

FEATURED STORIES

Año added that ordinances on imposing “reasonable penalties on violations in the use of bike lanes” must likewise be enacted to ensure that motorists and cyclists would follow rules along the said lanes.

He stressed that LGUs should follow the design approach of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) which includes putting up plastic bollards, stencil markings, and signages in the designated bike lanes for the safety of the bikers, especially in major roads.

The proposal was made as DILG Undersecretary and Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya reminded that motorcycle taxis—such as those under motorcycle ride-hailing applications—are still not allowed in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

“Alam po namin na marami pong umaasa sa Angkas at iba pang motor taxis para makarating sa kanilang trabaho at destinasyon ngunit dahil sa patuloy na banta ng COVID-19, hindi pa rin pinahihintulutan ng gobyerno ang ganitong mode of transportation dahil sa violation ng physical distancing,” Malaya said.

Motorcycle back riders are also prohibited even for married couples and relatives, said Malaya.

“While we understand the request of many of our kababayans, back ride is a clear violation of physical distancing and it will be impossible for the police and our traffic enforcers to check each and every motorcycle if these are married couples. If we grant one exemption, it will open the floodgates to violations by those who are not allowed. The health risks outweigh the benefits,” Malaya said.

Several lawmakers are also calling for the establishment of bike lanes and provision of parking spaces for bicycles.

ADVERTISEMENT