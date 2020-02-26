LGUs told to set up impounding areas for towed vehicles

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday ordered all local government units (LGUs) to designate impounding areas for towed illegally parked vehicles.

Through DILG Memorandum Circular 2020-031, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said vehicles involved in road accidents or breakdowns, and tricycles in national highways should also be brought to these impounding sites.

“Kailangan nating umaksyon para sa mas maluwag na daan, mas mabilis na daloy ng trapiko, at para sa kapakanan ng publiko (We have to act to decongest of roads, smoother traffic flow, and for the welfare of the public),” he said in a statement.

Año also called on local councils to pass ordinances specifying guidelines on towing, impounding, and releasing of impounded vehicles, and prescribing corresponding penalties.

He noted that these ordinances should be consistent with national laws and policies and should not be discriminatory and unreasonable.

This latest directive supplements Memorandum Circular 2019-121 issued in July last year, mandating local governments to reclaim public roads and revoking parking permits of private vehicles on public roads.

Section 16 of the Local Government Code also provides police powers to local governments to regulate the use of roads, direct traffic, and removal instructions.

“Kahanay po nito ang isa pa naming direktiba, ang MC 2020-004, na sumasakop sa operasyon ng mga tricycle kasama ang pagbibigay ng prangkisa. Ang mga tricycle ang madalas na sakit ng ulo ng mga traffic enforcer lalo na kung walang terminal at kung saan-saan na lang nag-aabang ng pasahero,” said Año.

(This is in line with our other directive, MC 2929-004, which covers the operations of tricycles and the issuance of a franchise. Tricycles are the usual source of problems of traffic enforcers, especially if they do not have terminals and are only waiting for passengers anywhere they see fit.)

