Liam Gallagher Unites With Adidas to Release the LG2 SPZL Trainers

It’s probably not the reunion that Oasis fans were waiting for, but Liam Gallagher has dropped the news on Instagram that he’s reunited with adidas to release a brand-new shoe, the LG2 SPZL trainer.

Our Kid first collaborated with adidas in 2019 on the original LG SPZL and has reportedly become good friends with brand consultant and Spezial founder, Gary Aspden.

Liam Gallagher’s LG2 SPZL

“Blending the timeless elegance of classic archival styles with the artist’s inimitable perspective, the new shoe is a true celebration of heritage and musical legacy,” adidas declared in a statement this week.

“A worthy successor, the trainer extends a nod to the original LG SPZL shoe as the silhouette combines inspiration from archival adidas squash and indoor models.

“Exploring ‘shades of whites’ and contrasting material choices, the shoe features a chalk-white nylon upper, which is sat atop a grey and white EVA Die-cut midsole with a rubber outsole. A number of tonal details then give texture to the look including light grey flocked stripes, an asymmetric suede overlay on the toe box with a matching suede overlay on the heel, and an asymmetric rubber toe guard.”

It’s unclear just how hands-on Gallagher was with the aforementioned special features, but the classic bluebird pantone makes a return on the shoe’s tongue as well as an “endorsed by Liam Gallagher” leather hangtag portrait.

The LG2 SPZL arrives on Friday, 22nd, available from adidas and selected outlets.

Liam Gallagher – ‘Better Days’

Meanwhile, Gallagher-the-younger could well be donning his new trainers for his upcoming Australian tour, which includes an appearance at Splendour In The Grass on Sunday, 24th July.

Liam Gallagher Australian Tour Dates

Saturday, 23rd July – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

Sunday, 24th July – Splendour In The Grass

Wednesday, 27 July – John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, 30 July – HBF Stadium, Perth

Tickets available from Ticketek and Ticketmaster (Perth).

