LianLian Global and Netcetera team up to secure payments globallyNetcetera AG logo.jpg

Netcetera is a global software company with cutting-edge IT products and individual digital solutions in the areas of secure digital payment, financial technologies, media, transport, healthcare and insurance. More than 2,000 banks and issuers, and 150,000 merchants rely on the digital payment solutions and globally certified 3-D Secure products of the market leader for payment security. The owner-managed company covers the entire IT lifecycle, from ideation and strategy to implementation and operation. The balanced combination of the latest technologies and proven standards ensures investment security, from large-scale projects to innovative start-ups. Founded in 1996, Netcetera is a holding company with around 800 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with additional locations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Further information:

netcetera.com

About LianLian Global

LianLian Global is an international cross-border payments company that connects local sellers to global opportunities. We make it effortless for eCommerce merchants to grow their international business opportunities. When sellers need to process payments, receive international payouts, get financing, solve shipping logistics, manage foreign exchange, or pay tax obligations abroad, we simplify the complexity of operating in other countries, giving merchants and sellers the freedom to do business anywhere – seamlessly. Part of LianLian Digitech, and with licenses and offices in the Americas, Europe and throughout Asia, LianLian Global is integrated into mainstream eCommerce platforms around the world, with services covering more than 100 countries and regions.

Further information:

www.lianlianglobal.com

#Netcetera