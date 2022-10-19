Liberty Latin America Partners with Plume to Deliver Next-Generation Smart Home Services in Puerto Rico

—Liberty Communications of Puerto Rico is the first large-scale deployment of Plume’s SaaS Experience Platform and cloud-driven digital services in Latin America; adoption of OpenSync brings greater agility, speed-to-market, scale, and sustainability by extending the life of existing CPE—

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Network X — Liberty Latin America (LLA) and Plume ®, the personalized communications services pioneer, today announced a strategic partnership to bring new digital subscriber services to Puerto Rico, with the launch of the new ‘WOWfi powered by Plume HomePass™’ service to consumers throughout the island. The launch includes the deployment of Plume’s comprehensive SaaS Experience Platform—including Plume’s HomePass Smart Home Services suite and Haystack™ Support and Operations suite—which leverages the OpenSync ™ open-source silicon-to-cloud framework.



Liberty Latin America

“Plume’s highly scalable offerings are proven throughout the world and have become the global standard for leading service providers,” said Naji Khoury, General Manager, Liberty Communications of Puerto Rico (“Liberty Puerto Rico”). “This partnership is a core pillar of our goal to deliver the most sophisticated and comprehensive services throughout Puerto Rico while delighting our subscribers with the ultimate performance, choice, and superior support.”

This partnership represents a major deployment of Plume’s services in the Latin American region, building on its global footprint of over 350 service provider customers and more than 43 million locations (homes and small businesses). Liberty Puerto Rico’s broadband subscribers will have access to Plume’s cloud services that bring unprecedented personalization and control to their smart homes, including flawless adaptive WiFi, robust cybersecurity, presence detection, and advanced user controls—all delivered through the highest-rated smart home services application, the HomePass app.

The collaboration includes the adoption and integration of OpenSync into Liberty Puerto Rico’s gateways provided by Adtran, CommScope, and Sercomm enabling subscribers’ services to be upgraded in the field instantaneously and at a massive scale. Furthermore, integration of Plume’s services ensures Liberty Puerto Rico will have access to Plume’s sophisticated, data-driven, and proactive support apps, services, and dashboards to bring unrivaled insight to enable proactive customer support and total experience management.

WOWfi powered by Plume HomePass offers an expanding suite of Smart Home Services that can be self-installed in minutes, enabling Liberty Puerto Rico to massively reduce customer support costs. Features include:

Adapt TM – Adaptive WiFi uses sophisticated AI algorithms to intelligently monitor and optimize in-home networks to deliver flawless internet services to every device.

Adaptive WiFi uses sophisticated AI algorithms to intelligently monitor and optimize in-home networks to deliver flawless internet services to every device. Control TM – Advanced Access Controls (including age-appropriate content filters) provide unparalleled configuration options that range from viewing network access to granular visibility into what’s happening on a user’s network.

Advanced Access Controls (including age-appropriate content filters) provide unparalleled configuration options that range from viewing network access to granular visibility into what’s happening on a user’s network. Guard TM – AI-enhanced cybersecurity detects and blocks potential security threats, customizes content access, provides IoT anomaly detection and device quarantine, and eliminates unwanted ads.

AI-enhanced cybersecurity detects and blocks potential security threats, customizes content access, provides IoT anomaly detection and device quarantine, and eliminates unwanted ads. SenseTM – Uses existing WiFi-connected devices to provide whole-home motion awareness in real time for peace of mind and, among many use cases, provides alerts if there is motion when a customer is out of the home.

“For the first time at scale, broadband subscribers in Puerto Rico will have access to unparalleled choice and flexibility,” said Plume’s Regional Vice President of Sales in Latin America, Esteban Arias. “This partnership in Puerto Rico with LLA fuels our global expansion, where service providers must have access to the latest cloud- and AI-driven technologies to deliver new digital experiences at the highest quality and scale.”

About Plume

Plume® is the creator of the world’s first SaaS experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 43 million locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent, cloud-controlled solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, MDUs, small businesses, and beyond at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing, adaptive WiFi, cyber-security, access, and parental controls, and more. CSPs get robust data- and AI-driven back-end applications for unprecedented visibility, insights, support, operations, and marketing. Plume leverages OpenSync™, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs.

Visit plume.com , plume.com/homepass , plume.com/workpass , plume.com/uprise , and opensync.io .

Follow Plume on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Plume, OpenSync, HomePass, Haystack, Adapt, Control, Guard and Sense are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc. Other company and product names are used for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Plume PR Contact:

Andrew Laszacs

Bob Gold & Associates

andrew@bobgoldpr.com

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, and BTC. The communications and entertainment services offered to residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony, and mobile services. Liberty Latin American’s business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets in the region.

Visit www.lla.com .

Liberty Latin America media contact:

llacommunications@lla.com

About Liberty Communications of Puerto Rico LLC

Liberty Communications of Puerto Rico, a subsidiary of Liberty Latin America, is the leading integrated communications and entertainment provider in Puerto Rico. The communication services that Liberty provides include broadband internet, high-definition video, advanced digital telephony, and mobile services for residential and business customers. As of June 30, 2022, the company has approximately 1,008,300 revenue-generating units (RGU) for its internet, video, and telephony services, in 76 municipalities around Puerto Rico. The company also has over 1 million mobile subscribers throughout Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Business services cover end-to-end IT and communications solutions for companies of all sizes. These include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and communication infrastructure managed solutions, plus wireline products and services. For more information, please visit https://www.libertypr.com/.

Liberty Communications of Puerto Rico media contact:

Giovanna Ramirez

giovanna.ramirez@libertypr.com

About OpenSync

OpenSync™ is the world’s fastest-growing cloud-agnostic, open-source software to enable the curation, delivery, and support of services and management of devices for the smart home. Today, OpenSync connects over two billion devices and this number is growing exponentially. Compatible with initiatives such as RDK and OpenWRT—and broadly deployed by leading global CSPs and device makers—the software is critical to residential and enterprise WiFi and IP-delivered services. Chipset suppliers, device makers, system integrators, internet service providers, and operators can benefit from OpenSync’s open, interoperable, multi-vendor interfaces and simple and efficient scaling on a proven platform.