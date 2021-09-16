Libor removal will not affect FX rates – BSP

The Philippine peso-US dollar exchange rate would not be affected by the removal of the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (Libor), which is a benchmark interest rate utilized in a wide variety of financial transactions, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) assured on Thursday.

“The discontinuance of Libor will not affect the US dollar-peso rate, because the peso will continue to be market determined, and based on actual done trades in the US dollar-peso spot market,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno stressed in a press conference on Thursday.

He also said that the central bank’s reference rates, which include exchange rates for a number of currencies, will continue to be calculated using the market’s current foreign exchange rate.

The peso-dollar exchange rate is now hovering at P49 to $1.

“Since Libor is based on estimates submitted by panel banks, rather than actual transactions, there is room for the rate to be manipulated,” he emphasized. Indeed, claims of rate manipulation first appeared in 2005, with panel banks allegedly collaborating and submitting intentionally low rates in order to keep Libor at favored levels.

The Bangko Sentral chief noted that on March 5, 2021, the United Kingdom regulator announced the schedule for the discontinuation of all Libor benchmark settings on March 5, 2021. The one-week and two-month US dollar Libor, as well as most other currency Libor tenors, will be phased out at the end of this year.

All existing Libor tenors in any currency will no longer be considered indicative of the market and economic reality by the end of June 2023.



Banks in the Philippines, Diokno pointed out, use Libor as a reference rate for a variety of foreign currency-denominated transactions, such as business and consumer loans, as well as bank deposits.

“The inability to establish replacement rates for outstanding LIBOR- referencing contracts when LIBOR ceases will render financial institutions and their counterparties or clients incapable of repricing and valuing their financial exposures,” he cautioned.

The Bangko Sentral expects banks to have feasible transition plans in place to ensure overall operational readiness for the adoption of alternative reference rates, according to the memorandum.