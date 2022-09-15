This is the Librarian Exam Result September 2022 top performing schools as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Librarian Licensure Exam on September 12-13, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Rosales, Tacloban, and Tuguegarao.

PRC Board for Librarians Chairman Yolanda C. Granda and member Lourdes T. David administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

LIST OF PASSERS

TOP 10 PASSERS

TOP PERFORMING SCHOOLS

MAIN PAGE

Here are the top performing schools:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE:

Library Organization and Management

Reference, Bibliography and User Services

Indexing and Abstracting

Cataloging and Classification

Selection and Acquisition

Information Technology

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Librarian Exam Result within 2-3 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring librarians can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.