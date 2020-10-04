Library In Dallas To Be Dedicated To Late Power Trip Vocalist Riley Gale

A library in Dallas will be named after late Power Trip vocalist Riley Gale via the Dallas Hope Center, a homeless shelter focused on LGBTQ+ young adults. Gale was a strong supporter of the space and Dallas Hope Charities, and organisers now plan to open a library at the center, called the Riley Gale Memorial Library in honour of the thrash metal frontman.

“To honor our friend Riley, we wanted to contribute to a cause that he was passionate about. Dallas Hope Charities was an important organization to Riley. Dallas Hope Charities provides care for those in need throughout the Dallas community,” reads a statement from organisers Jeff and Vanessa Reynolds. Read more below:

By collaborating and hosting several programs, Dallas Hope Charities provides food, shelter, and services that instill dignity, stability, and hope for all. The Dallas Hope Center is the city’s only LGBTQ-focused Homeless Youth Transitional Living Center and extension program. By helping provide inclusive spaces for at-risk, homeless LGBTQ youth (18 to 24), the Dallas Hope Center hopes to change the lives of those who experience high rates of conduct disorder, post-traumatic stress, and suicidal behavior. Our goal is to provide the Dallas Hope Center residents a full library by December 2020. A place that each resident can go to access a variety of books, request books they are interested in that we will provide, and socialize with one another. Riley Gale shared his love of reading with many of his friends, which is what led to the development of the Riley Gale Memorial Library.

You can follow the project via Instagram here.

Gale tragically passed away back in August of this year at the age of 35. The vocalist released two albums with Power Trip – the band’s 2013 debut full-length Manifest Decimation and its acclaimed follow-up, 2017’s Nightmare Logic.