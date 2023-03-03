Life Is Extraordinary – BoConcept Hong Kong Turns TenBoConcept.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 March 2023 – BoConcept is to transform living, leisure, and work spaces into more extraordinary places! On BoConcept Hong Kong’s tenth anniversary, it kicks off this year with trusted partner Berkeley Group to bring its first property project – a full 360-degree service, from interior design to installation and aftersales. Leading UK property developer Berkeley Group is taking over Sky100 in Hong Kong’s ICC building from February 26th until March 9th with their ‘Spring into Action’ showcase. This is set to be Hong Kong’s largest UK property event of the year, with 24 developments from their extended portfolio on display, with numerous guest speakers and activations throughout the two weeks.

The showcase consists of several different experiences:

BoConcept sponsored furniture and design services in building an entire show home within Sky100 with interactive displays showing different high-resolution exterior views from 24 homes across some of their portfolio via state-of-the-art LED walls, bringing the exclusive experience of being in these homes to Hong Kong. As guests enter Sky100, over ten metres of Berkeley Groups’ developments are showcased visually where the developer has regenerated different neighbourhoods across London and the UK, highlighting Berkeley Group’s expertise in placemaking. From improving transport and infrastructure facilities, ensuring green areas are abundant for residents to enjoy, and delivering high-quality new homes, guests will get to see before and after highlights of these incredible undertakings. Industry experts and partners will share thoughts on trending topics daily throughout the event. These include learning about the true return on investment for property purchases when utilizing a mortgage, managing currency risks, furnishing your UK property, tax efficiency for buy-to-let UK purchases, BNO visas, studying in the UK and the London property outlook to name a few. These insightful discussions will be useful to Hong Kong buyers and investors looking to purchase a home in the UK.

BoConcept balanced living ethos post covid

Danish furniture brand BoConcept, founded by Jens Ærthøj and Tage Mølholm in 1952, continues to create high-quality design furniture fitting a range of budgets. Thanks to our customization and interior design consulting service, BoConcept is a household name here and afar. Our business service has become a trusted go-to planning partner for property projects this year. Our design of a customizable collection can reflect company value, and customization options cover material, size, component, and finish. Many designs are also reconfigurable; we provide a fully coordinated collection of accessories for the finishing touches.

When given the right opportunity to present ourselves this year on Hong Kong BoConcept’s tenth anniversary, we hope to bring hygge heritage to enhance all lives. New business development opportunities are around. Berkeley Group is an excellent opportunity for us to create a sense of beauty in simplicity and allows us to reinforce the space with one’s personality, we support the Berkeley Group on the “Spring into Action” Expo by presenting signature designs of products and services to potential property investors and industry experts.

“Spring into Action” Expo is Hong Kong’s Premier UK Property Event. During the 12-day Expo, we display iconic products in the living room, dining room, and bedroom area, including a Bergamo L-shape sofa, Alicante Dining Table, Adelaide Dining Chair and Houston Bed etc. BoConcept products are all based on simple and practical designs. To build up an extraordinary place, we offer more than 120 different fabrics and materials, which can be truly experienced from touch and vision to satisfy customers’ needs. We also provide:

Free interior design consultation service.

Business partnership globally and locally, incl. purchase, rental, and staging services.

Useful styling information with 3D-rendered details.

On-the-ground support for detailed experience at our retail stores.

3D drawings can illustrate vividly to the clients the style matched on different furniture, mood lighting, texture, the material used, and functional design.

Our focus, find beauty here and afar, home, and home away from home.

Berkeley Group offers homeowners the opportunity to purchase various residential properties in over 50 developments spread across London, the South of England, and other important locations such as Birmingham. With over 50 speakers and seminars at Expo, BoConcept is excited to be this year’s partner to share how your home in Hong Kong, your future home, or second home can enjoy beautiful furnishing and interior design services to assist with clients’ properties globally and locally.

BoConcept’s substantial resources in Hong Kong are available to provide assistance and support where it is necessary on an ongoing basis, both now and in the future.

Berkeley Group “Spring into Action” Expo

Date: 26 February – 9 March 2023



Open hours: 1000 – 2100



Venue : Sky 100, Observation Deck, International Commerce Centre (ICC), Hong Kong



Reserve here: https://www.berkeleyspringintoaction.com/en/springintoaction/boconcept

To know more about BoConcept business service:



www.boconcept.com/en-hk/contract

To explore BoConcept Interior Design Service:



www.boconcept.com/en-hk/interior-design-service

