Lift ban on coconut exports, govt asked

DAVAO CITY: Mindanao Development Authority Chairman Emmanuel Piñol has asked President Rodrigo Duterte to lift a Marcos-era ban on export of mature coconuts and issue a special permit to Mindanao.

“We are resubmitting our recommendation to the President, noting that if we want to restart the economy, we can direct focus on our coconut farmers who are actually among the sectors affected by the pandemic,” Piñol noted.

He said, “Since there is a standing order for the [ban on] green and brown and young coconuts outside of the country, let’s work on that as we appeal that Mindanao be given special permit.”

The 1985 Presidential Decree 1106, according to Pinol, should be lifted, especially because coconut farmers have been greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since August last year, he said, he had already requested Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea the lifting of the Marcos-era decree.

Unless the Marcos decree is lifted, Pinol added, coconut farmers in the country, who had been reeling from the effects of low copra prices as a result of the influx of alternative cooking oils, would not be able to take advantage of the mature coconut market.

He said the lifting or repealing of the Marcos presidential decree would mostly benefit coconut farmers in Mindanao.

“This is what we have to look at when prioritizing our programs. It will have an immediate effect where people can directly benefit and would restart the economy. My point is, if we take an immediate action on this, there will be an immediate effect. If our coconut farmers can export, they will really earn unlike if they market it locally, the price is very low,” Piñol pointed out.

In November 2018, the Philippine Coconut Authority’s (PCA) governing board headed by Piñol (who was then secretary of the Department of Agriculture) approved a resolution that would request the inter-agency committee on Executive Order (EO) 1016, Series of 1985, to lift the ban on mature coconut exports.

EO 1016 mandated the creation of an inter-agency committee that will annually update the list of prohibited products for export being implemented by the Bureau of Customs.

It stipulates that mature coconuts and coconut seedlings are some of the products that are not allowed for export.