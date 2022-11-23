LIGA eMAS Playoffs Season 1 Arrives at EBN Esports Arena for Grand Finals

Players and fans come together for a celebration of all things competitive gaming

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Aspiring esports professionals and viewers seeking more high-level competition should look no further than the upcoming LIGA eMAS Playoffs happening from November 25 to 27 at the largest esports city in Southeast Asia, the EBN Esports Arena at Level 6 of Quill City Mall.

As competitors battled through 13 weeks of qualifiers and league play that kicked off in September and continues in the month of November nationwide, it all culminates in the LIGA eMAS Playoffs Season 1, presented by GATSBY.

The top four finalists from three esports titles, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Valorant, and FIFA Online 4, will be joined by the top 16 teams from PUBG MOBILE. All the fantastic talents will gather for the grand finals of the LIGA eMAS and settle the debate of who are the top teams in three days of heated competition, with a total prize pool of RM80,000 up for grabs.

Fans will be able to join in the festivities with free admission to the event and can even walk away with amazing prizes through the daily lucky draws.

LIGA eMAS is the official Malaysian esports league by Malaysia Electronic Sports Federation (MESF). It has been designed to promote healthy competition among the grassroots community, aspiring gamers, and would-be esports professionals. As a proud member of the Olympic Council Asia, ASEAN Esports Federation, Global Esports Federation (GEF), and the International Esports Federation (IESF), LIGA eMAS is in the best position to further legitimise esports as a viable path for players of all ages.

“The future of Malaysia in esports lies in harnessing this ambition and bringing it to life. We envision LIGA eMAS to be the regulated standard for all Malaysian esports athletes to achieve, before embarking on their journey of representing the country,” shared Dato’ Ananth S. Nathan

President of Malaysia Electronic Sports Federation (MESF).

The MESF is the governing body for all electronic sports in Malaysia. The federation strives to provide continuous support and growth of the entire esports ecosystem nationally and promotes esports for gamers, the gaming industry, and the whole nation.

For more information, please visit http://www.ligaemas.my/index.html , or follow the competition on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram .

About LIGA eMAS

LIGA eMAS is the premier and official national esports league led by the Malaysian Esports Federation (MESF). A league designed to promote the grassroot community, the aspiring gamer, and the esports professional, the LIGA eMAS is set to give players the opportunity to shine on the big stage while ensuring that competition is governed by fair regulations and oversight, paving the way for the next generation of Malaysian esports stars to enter the world’s spotlight.