LIGHT PROJECTIONS THAT SPOTLIGHT SINGAPOREANS’ SPIRIT OF GIVING TO USHER IN 2022

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Come 26 December, the facades of three iconic Marina Bay landmarks will come aglow with vibrant projection shows celebrating the spirit of giving to the community. Presented by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in support of the Singapore Together[1] movement, Share the Moment is one of the key highlights of Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2022. A visual storytelling showcase featuring 15 artworks by local students, the projection shows will depict heartwarming stories of the year past, and inspire hope and optimism as we welcome the year ahead as one Singapore.

Sharing inspirational stories through intricate projection artworks

Share the Moment is a community project organised for the second year running in partnership with the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), in support of its vision for a City of Good[2]. This year, student artists from nine local educational institutions[3] took inspiration from stories of the President’s Volunteerism & Philanthropy Awards (PVPA)[4] 2021 nominees – a diverse range of individuals, leaders and organisations recognised for their acts of giving to the community.

Through personal conversations with some of these award nominees, the students translated the nominees’ inspirational stories into creative and intricate artworks, which will be projected onto the facades of three iconic landmarks at Marina Bay as vivid light projection shows. The shows will illustrate stories of how Singaporeans of all backgrounds have worked together in the past year to strive towards the vision of a caring and equal society, and aim to rally the community together through an uplifting visual experience.

Drawing inspiration from stories of the community

One such artwork to be projected onto the facade of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore is by Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) student How Hee Lin. It represents the spirit of positivity, love and kindness displayed by all PVPA nominees. The many pairs of hands depict how individuals have lent a helping hand towards various causes, and remind viewers of the little blessings received in 2021 as they look forward to 2022.



A display of positivity, love, and kindness regardless of race, language, or religion. [Artwork by How Hee Lin, SUSS]

Another artwork to be projected onto the facade of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore took inspiration from the Migrant Workers Vision Care programme, a partnership between Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF) and Migrant Workers’ Centre. Since 2020, the programme has provided 300,000 migrant workers with free reading glasses, vision screenings and eye care education. Inspired by the work of the Migrant Workers Vision Care programme, Shannen Sutanto of the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) illustrated a cheerful and uplifting portrait of migrant workers in Singapore that depicts their stories of friendship, love and sacrifice.

The Merlion will also take on colourful hues of eye-catching artworks projections. One of them is by Temasek Polytechnic student Nur Qistina Bte Soherdy, who was inspired by the stories of cleaning and antimicrobial technology company Speco Singapore and the Pan Pacific Hotels Group. The two organisations share a common goal of uplifting marginalised communities – Speco has partnered more than 90 social service agencies to train, upskill and employ over 300 individuals; while Pan Pacific Hotels Group runs a central kitchen programme with a social enterprise and charity partners to enable employment for persons with disabilities. Nur Qistina’s artwork pays tribute to the spirit of inclusivity and empowerment, and depicts people from different walks of life coming together to do their part for Singapore.



Nur Qistina’s artwork depicts people from all walks of life, such as construction workers, delivery riders, the older generation and healthcare workers. [Artwork by Nur Qistina Bte Soherdy, Temasek Polytechnic]

The projection shows will be on display nightly from 26 to 31 December 2021. Please refer to Annex A for the detailed programme schedule.

Shine a Light and waterfront promenade light-up

Visitors to Marina Bay can continue to catch the Shine a Light display[5] at The Promontory, which features 60 light beams illuminating the night sky in a display of unity and strength. They can also explore the creative light installations[6] along the waterfront promenade adjacent to Marina Boulevard.

Refer to this link for a map of the various activities taking place in December.

With public health and safety a top priority, there will be no fireworks at Marina Bay on New Year’s Eve to prevent large crowds from gathering in the precinct, and to minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Visitors can enjoy the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2022 highlights at their own time while adhering to prevailing safe management measures. They should consider returning at a later time if the area is crowded.

For more details on the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2022, visit: www.marinabaycountdown.gov.sg. High resolution images of the light projections can be found here.

[1] The Singapore Together movement was launched in 2019 and encapsulates the vision for Singaporeans to partner the government, and with one another, to own, shape and act on our shared future together. [2] City of Good is a vision of a Singapore, where individuals, organisations and leaders come together to give their best for others. [3] Participating students came from LASALLE College of the Arts, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Nanyang Polytechnic, National University of Singapore, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Management University, Singapore University of Social Sciences and Temasek Polytechnic [4] PVPA is organised by NVPC with support from the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and is conferred by the President of Singapore in recognition of individuals and groups that have achieved excellence in giving to the community. [5] Shine a Light will run from 8pm to 10.30pm nightly till 31 December, with extended showtimes till 11.45pm on 31 December. An animated light display takes place every 15 minutes. [6] The waterfront promenade light installations will be on display from 8pm to 10.30pm nightly till 31 December, with extended display times on 31 December.

