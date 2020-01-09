Light rains expected during Traslación 2020

[embedded content]
MANILA, Philippines — Devotees of the Black Nazarene may expect light rains during the Traslación 2020 where millions are expected to join, the state weather bureau said Thursday.
In its weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon or “amihan.”
Provinces in Luzon like Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains.
Residents are warned of possible intermittent gusts especially in coastal and mountainous areas.
Meanwhile, Caraga, Davao Region, Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region are expected to experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.
The rest of Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.
Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms in the said areas.
