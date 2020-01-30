Light rains expected over Metro Manila, other parts of Luzon – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Light rains are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon Friday due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan,” the state weather bureau said.
In its 4 a.m. weather update on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the northeast monsoon will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains in the said areas.
Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with light rains also due to the northeast monsoon.
Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers will prevail over Visayas and Mindanao due to localized thunderstorms.
Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms in the affected areas.
The state weather bureau also said that Luzon will have moderate to strong northeast winds and moderate to rough (2.1 to 4.0 meters) coastal water.
Visayas and Mindanao, meanwhile, will have light to moderate northeast winds and slight to moderate (0.6 to 2.0 meters) coastal water.
