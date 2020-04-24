Light Up the Future – CHD library online is officially being launched

BEIJING, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On the 22nd of April local time, Light Up the Future – CHD library online (http://www.chd.com.cn/library) operated by China Huadian (CHD) had witnessed its grand opening.



As an important part of CHD’s Light Up the Future global corporate social responsibility program, the featured online library aims to provide Cambodian children with a variety of educational resources in science, aesthetics, literature and other subjects, we also aim to provide means for Cambodian children to enjoy schooling at home.

Throughout the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the featured online library serves as a digital extension of CHD’s Light Up the Future global corporate social responsibility program, with videos, pictured books about outbreak prevention, STEAM experiments and other extracurricular materials of rich and colorful contents made available to all on the internet. The contents however are designed to target Cambodian children aged 5-16 to spread much needed knowledge to equip them in the fight against COVID-19, further consolidating our efforts in helping the local communities thrive.

In the future, the online library will be continuously solidified in the local communities in various forms in order to bridge Cambodian children with knowledge.

In addition to the online library officially launched in 2020, CHD’s Light Up the Future global corporate social responsibility program will also be carried out with photo exhibitions, Future Energy Painting Contest and a series of other activities, particle implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative will be made on the ground through the dissemination of values including innovation, openness, harmony, green, shared development and the coexistence of human and nature.

About Light Up the Future global corporate social responsibility program:

Officially launched in 2020, CHD’s Light Up the Future global corporate social responsibility program focuses on addressing the social, economic and environmental dimensions of development of concern to the United Nations.

Starting in Cambodia, Light Up the Future will be carried out with CHD Library, photo exhibitions, Future Energy Painting Contest and a series of other activities to integrate into the relevant countries, to be part of the local communities, practical implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative will be made on the ground through the dissemination of values including innovation, openness, harmony, green, shared development and the coexistence of human and nature.

About CHD:

China Huadian Corporation LTD. (CHD), founded in 2002, is a Fortune Global 500 ranking power generation corporation in China. CHD engages in production and supply of electricity and heat, and the development of power-related primary energy. Dedicate to clean energy. Create a better life.

