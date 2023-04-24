LIGHTER THAN AN EGG, COMFORTABLE AND STRONGER THAN EVER: DUOZOULU BRINGS REVOLUTIONARY FOOTWEAR TO SINGAPORE

Celebrating 100 Million Pairs of Global Sales with the Grand Opening of Their First Singapore Store

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DUOZOULU, the footwear brand that has taken China by storm, is thrilled to announce its arrival in our little red dot! Known for its comfortable shoes made using breakthrough technology, DUOZOULU is set to revolutionise the footwear industry in Singapore with the opening of its first outlet, offering locals access to a brand that combines style, comfort, and innovation into every step. Yuexi Pte Ltd is the authorized distributor of DUOZOULU in Singapore.

Discover DUOZOULU’s Best at Its First Singapore Store and Stand to Win an iPhone 14

Experience the comfort and style of DUOZOULU’s shoes for yourself at their first shoe shop in Singapore opening on 29 April 2023 at Jurong Point JP2 #03-66.

The store will feature an array of footwear options and customers are invited to try on the shoes to feel the difference for themselves. Prices range from $39 to $79.

To celebrate the grand opening, DUOZOULU will also be offering exclusive deals:

Customers who make a purchase during the opening period will stand a chance to win an iPhone 14 in a lucky draw.

Customers can sign up for the membership and participate in various activities to win other amazing prizes.

Customers can also refer their friends to sign up and the top referrals will win a set of AirPods.

Introducing DUOZOULU: The Walking Shoe Brand that Prioritises Your Comfort

With over 100 million sales worldwide and more than 500 branches around the globe, DUOZOULU has won the hearts of people who prioritise their comfort without sacrificing style.

Featuring state-of-the-art technology to provide unparalleled comfort and support, the shoes underwent a rigorous design and production process to ensure the finest fit.

DUOZOULU’s shoes feature TecKnit, a soft and breathable material that boasts enhanced durability and performs exceptionally well in high temperatures, providing maximum comfort for wearers in Singapore’s humid weather. In addition, the FlexFoam technology delivers lightness, flexibility, and cushioning with every step, enabling wearers to walk 20,000 steps a day without feeling tired. The Smart Slip-on technology highlights a moulded panel and curved heel design that allows easy slip-on and off, perfect for seniors and eliminates the need to bend over.

“DUOZOULU is excited about its very first launch in Singapore. Our TecKnit, FlexFoam and Smart Slip-on technologies are the result of years of research and development, and we are confident that our customers will appreciate the difference,” said Dr Mark Ma, CEO of DUOZOULU Singapore.

Dedicated to providing the best possible walking experience for its customers, the brand also put the shoes through various experiments to ensure their comfort as well as elasticity and shock-absorbing capabilities. View the experiments here .

High elasticity test : A raw egg was dropped from a height of 2.5m onto the cushioning material found in DUOZOULU’s shoes and the result was remarkable. The egg bounced back up and remain uncracked, showcasing the high elasticity capability.

: A raw egg was dropped from a height of onto the cushioning material found in DUOZOULU’s shoes and the result was remarkable. The egg bounced back up and remain uncracked, showcasing the high elasticity capability. Shock-absorbing test: A piece of glass was placed under DUOZOULU’s ACF bionic energy-absorbing material before dropping a 10kg metal ball on top of it. The glass did not shatter, highlighting the exceptional ability to absorb and distribute shock evenly to reduce the risk of impact-related injuries and foot fatigue — demonstrating the reliability of DUOZOULU’s footwear technology.

The brand’s unwavering commitment to excellence in design and craftsmanship has earned it numerous accolades over the years, including awards such as the G-Mark in 2018 and iF in 2020. These honours stand as a testament to DUOZOULU’s exceptional work and dedication to innovation.

DUOZOULU’s Commitment to Sustainability: How the Brand is Making a Positive Impact

The brand’s commitment to providing comfortable shoes does not just stop at customers’ feet. Its mission is to also create a better world, starting from the ground up. Using materials responsibly sourced, DUOZOULU’s shoes are engineered to reduce the environmental impact as much as possible. While the journey to a sustainable future is a long and challenging one, it pledges to continuously implement sustainable solutions.

A Look into the Brand’s Creativity and Impact

DUOZOULU is a brand that has made a name for itself not only for its innovative and high-quality shoes, but also for its collaborations with prestigious projects and events. The brand has worked with the China Lunar Exploration Project and The Wandering Earth to design and produce shoes that fit the futuristic theme, as well as made an appearance on stage at New York Fashion Week.

How DUOZOULU’s Shoes Stand Out from the Crowd

DUOZOULU’s shoes are lightweight, elastic, shock-absorbing, breathable, and durable, making them perfect for anybody and especially active young children who need comfortable and sturdy footwear for their growing feet.

In addition to its focus on product innovation, DUOZOULU has partnered with Kashiwa Sato, a renowned creative figure in Japan with experience working on projects with big brands. Sato san brings a fresh perspective on today’s global society and was involved in the design of DUOZOULU’s shoes, ensuring that they not only offer unmatched comfort but also stand out with their sleek and stylish designs.

The footwear brand has also invested more than 10 million SGD in labs, where different materials and technologies were experimented with.

Perfect Fit for Students on the Go

Thoughtfully designed specifically with the needs of students in mind, DUOZOULU’s shoes will come in black and white options in Singapore that meet school regulations while still looking stylish. The shoes complement school uniforms or any casual outfit, and are reasonably priced so every student gets the chance to experience what DUOZOULU has to offer.

From running between classes or participating in after-school sports, DUOZOULU’s lighter-than-an-egg, shock-absorbing and breathable shoes provide ideal comfort and support for active students.

About DUOZOULU

DUOZOULU is a progressive walking shoe brand that places the consumer’s experience at the forefront of its operations. It strives to bring a whole new level of comfort and originality to the shoe market, with the goal of providing a hug for wearers’ feet with each step. At DUOZOULU, the team believes in never compromising on quality and is dedicated to delivering sustainable, premium products that are both stylish and comfortable.