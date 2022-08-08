Lighthouse Canton wins three categories at Global Private Banking Innovation Awards 2022Lighthouse-Canton.jpg

Lighthouse Canton was awarded Best Family Office in regional and country categories of Middle East and United Arab Emirates (UAE) respectively

The global investment institution also clinched the award for “Outstanding Digital Transformation in Covid-19 by a Family Office”

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 August 2022 – Global investment institution Lighthouse Canton has been named the winner in three categories at the Global Private Banking Innovation Awards 2022.

In the regional and country awards for Best Family Office, Lighthouse Canton was awarded the regional title for Middle East as well as the country title for UAE. Under the digital innovations awards it also won the award for “Outstanding Digital Transformation in Covid-19 by a Family Office”.

The Global Private Banking Innovation Awards recognize and celebrate the world’s preeminent private banks, family offices and wealth managers that deliver exceptional experiences through innovative business models and customer experiences.

“Since we established the business in 2017, the Middle East has continued to rise as one the world’s leading financial hubs.” said Prashant Tandon, CEO and Managing Director for Lighthouse Canton Capital DIFC, the Dubai arm of the business. “Over the last 4 years, we have firmly focused on innovating and providing an institutionalized wealth management experience for clients in the region. We are honored and thank all our clients, partners and people who have placed their trust in us.”

“Our relationships and footprint in the UAE have been a significant part of our Middle Eastern business strategy. These awards reflect our commitment to creating value for our clients through innovative and intelligent investment solutions.” commented Shilpi Chowdhary, Group Chief Executive Officer for Lighthouse Canton. “They speak to the strengths and capabilities we have built through the continued support and relationships with our international clients.”

Commenting on its win in the Outstanding Digital Transformation in Covid-19 by a Family Office, Audrey Tang, Global Chief Operating Officer for Lighthouse Canton said, “Technology has always been at the core of our business. In combination with our investment acumen and human excellence, technology has been an enabler for us in our mission to elevate the client experience and provide intelligent investment solutions. It is also the one element that has kept the world moving despite the pandemic. In that context, this award means a lot more to us at Lighthouse Canton as we endeavor to continue to better and develop the infrastructure and technology to delight our clients, partners, and the ecosystem at large.”

Earlier this year, Lighthouse Canton was also awarded “Best Independent Wealth Manager – Investment Advisory” and “Best Independent Wealth Manager – Wealth Planning Services” at the prestigious Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction 2021. These awards are considered the benchmark for excellence in private wealth management in the Asia Pacific region.

