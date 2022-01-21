Lighthouse Canton wins two categories at Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction 2021Lighthouse-Canton.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 21 January 2022 – Global investment institution Lighthouse Canton has been named the

winner in two categories at the prestigious Asian Private Banker Awards for

Distinction 2021. The two categories are “Best Independent Wealth Manager –

Investment Advisory” and “Best Independent Wealth Manager – Wealth Planning

Services”.

Commissioned in 2011, the Awards are considered the benchmark for

excellence in private wealth management in the Asia Pacific region.

“We are humbled to be chosen as winners in two categories at this year’s

Asian Private Banker’s Awards for Distinction, which is one of the most

recognized awards in the private wealth management space”, commented Shilpi

Chowdhary, Group Chief Executive Officer for Lighthouse Canton, “We would

like to thank our clients for their continued support over the years, without

whom we would not be where we are today. It has always been our vision to

create value for our clients through innovative investment solutions, and we

will continue to deliver on that promise to them. That we have won not one but

two awards, is testament to our team’s dedication to this vision, and

recognition of our leadership position in people excellence, investment acumen

and digital agility. I accept this honor on behalf of my team spread across

multiple countries who have worked tirelessly to earn the trust of clients and

make Lighthouse Canton a leading financial institution.”

Since its inception in 2014, Lighthouse Canton has grown significantly, serving

a diverse range of global accredited investors, including private clients and

some of the world’s largest institutional investors. Over the years it has

built up its in-house wealth and asset management capabilities, providing its

wealth management clients with an institutional-level service and framework,

and a strong value system that always puts its client’s best interests

forward.

Speaking about the awards, Antoine Bracq, Director for Global Investment

Advisory at Lighthouse Canton said, “In the past year, the team has really

taken the time to sit with our U/HNWI clients and understand what they really

wanted. The feedback they have provided us has been invaluable and we thank

them for the contribution they have made in helping us shape the

institutional-level investment advisory service we have today. With this, our

investment consulting team has pushed the boundaries to marry our investment

philosophy with technology. We are proud that the awards have recognized our

innovative solutions, and the team’s hard work and effort to bring these

solutions to life and provide our clients with an exemplary level of

personalization and client experience.”

Headquartered in Singapore, Lighthouse Canton employs over 100

experienced professionals across its offices in Singapore, Dubai and four

cities in India. The firm oversees over $2.8Bn US dollars worth of assets under

management and advisory. Lighthouse Canton’s Asset Management service comprises

strong internal product capabilities in hedge funds, private equity,

traditional fundamental analysis, investing through multiple strategies in real

estate private equity, direct lending, public equities, and global macros. The

firm’s wealth management service caters to accredited investors including corporates,

ultra-high net worth individuals, families and family offices, founders and

entrepreneurs, to help with their personal and business investments, estates

and philanthropic needs, with tailored investment advisory, portfolio

management, treasury, business & family office solutions.

For more information about Lighthouse Canton please visit www.lighthouse-canton.com