Lighthouse Canton wins two categories at Asian Private Banker Awards for Distinction 2021Lighthouse-Canton.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 21 January 2022 – Global investment institution Lighthouse Canton has been named the
winner in two categories at the prestigious Asian Private Banker Awards for
Distinction 2021. The two categories are “Best Independent Wealth Manager –
Investment Advisory” and “Best Independent Wealth Manager – Wealth Planning
Services”.
Commissioned in 2011, the Awards are considered the benchmark for
excellence in private wealth management in the Asia Pacific region.
“We are humbled to be chosen as winners in two categories at this year’s
Asian Private Banker’s Awards for Distinction, which is one of the most
recognized awards in the private wealth management space”, commented Shilpi
Chowdhary, Group Chief Executive Officer for Lighthouse Canton, “We would
like to thank our clients for their continued support over the years, without
whom we would not be where we are today. It has always been our vision to
create value for our clients through innovative investment solutions, and we
will continue to deliver on that promise to them. That we have won not one but
two awards, is testament to our team’s dedication to this vision, and
recognition of our leadership position in people excellence, investment acumen
and digital agility. I accept this honor on behalf of my team spread across
multiple countries who have worked tirelessly to earn the trust of clients and
make Lighthouse Canton a leading financial institution.”
Since its inception in 2014, Lighthouse Canton has grown significantly, serving
a diverse range of global accredited investors, including private clients and
some of the world’s largest institutional investors. Over the years it has
built up its in-house wealth and asset management capabilities, providing its
wealth management clients with an institutional-level service and framework,
and a strong value system that always puts its client’s best interests
forward.
Speaking about the awards, Antoine Bracq, Director for Global Investment
Advisory at Lighthouse Canton said, “In the past year, the team has really
taken the time to sit with our U/HNWI clients and understand what they really
wanted. The feedback they have provided us has been invaluable and we thank
them for the contribution they have made in helping us shape the
institutional-level investment advisory service we have today. With this, our
investment consulting team has pushed the boundaries to marry our investment
philosophy with technology. We are proud that the awards have recognized our
innovative solutions, and the team’s hard work and effort to bring these
solutions to life and provide our clients with an exemplary level of
personalization and client experience.”
Headquartered in Singapore, Lighthouse Canton employs over 100
experienced professionals across its offices in Singapore, Dubai and four
cities in India. The firm oversees over $2.8Bn US dollars worth of assets under
management and advisory. Lighthouse Canton’s Asset Management service comprises
strong internal product capabilities in hedge funds, private equity,
traditional fundamental analysis, investing through multiple strategies in real
estate private equity, direct lending, public equities, and global macros. The
firm’s wealth management service caters to accredited investors including corporates,
ultra-high net worth individuals, families and family offices, founders and
entrepreneurs, to help with their personal and business investments, estates
and philanthropic needs, with tailored investment advisory, portfolio
management, treasury, business & family office solutions.
For more information about Lighthouse Canton please visit www.lighthouse-canton.com