LightInTheBox Distributes 200,000 Free Medical Face Masks to 40,000 Families in Malaysia in Partnership with Kerry Logistics

BEIJING, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) (“LightInTheBox” or the “Company”), a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, today announced that it partnered with Kerry Logistics Network Limited (“Kerry Logistics”) (Stock Code: 0636.HK), a leading logistics service provider in Asia, to distribute 200,000 free medical face masks to 40,000 families in Malaysia.

As soon as COVID-19 started to spread globally, LightInTheBox began working with suppliers and factories across China to secure a sizeable stock of medical face masks, safety goggles and other personal protection and health monitoring devices. Beginning last week, LightInTheBox launched a series of initiatives to help people in need as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates globally. On March 30, the Company announced that it was adding one million medical face masks to parcels shipped via DHL or FedEx to customers in North America and Europe free-of-charge. Now, LightInTheBox has shifted its focus to Southeast Asia and partnered with Kerry Logistics to distribute 200,000 free masks to families in Malaysia. LightInTheBox created a website where families in need in Malaysia could submit their request and home delivery address. As of April 7, 2020, all 40,000 packs of free medical face masks had been ordered and shipped.

“Kerry Logistics is a leading logistics service provider with extensive operations and networks across ASEAN countries,” commented Mr He Jian, CEO of LightInTheBox. “In order to distribute 200,000 free masks to 40,000 families in Malaysia within a week, we needed a strong last mile delivery partner. Kerry Logistics has a long and strong working relationship with our subsidiary Ezbuy since 2014 and was the perfect choice. Kerry Logistics were very supportive of our efforts both operationally and financially from the moment they became aware of our initiative. Their efforts in helping us to distribute free medical face masks to thousands of families in Malaysia in the shortest possible time have been invaluable.”

“Everyone at LightInTheBox continues to work around the clock to ensure the smooth operational flow of protective medical supplies through our platform. We sincerely hope that the global economy will rebound rapidly and we will continue to do our best to provide stability to supply chains for our end customers and suppliers. We are all in this global fight against COVID-19 together and we will continue to help in any way we can.”

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.

