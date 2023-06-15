Lightning strikes, kills vendor in Ormoc City

ORMOC CITY — A bread vendor died after being hit Wednesday afternoon by lighting in Barangay R.M. Tan in this city.

Danny Ramirez, 40, a resident of Sitio Bogo, Barangay Curva, Ormoc City, took shelter inside a bamboo shed during a heavy downpour when lightning struck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Omar Roel Cartalla, chief of police of Station 3, said the investigation showed that Ramirez was using his cellular phone when the lightning hit him.

Ramirez suffered burns in different parts of his body.

FEATURED STORIES

Cartalla said Ramirez’s cellular phone and earphones also got burned.

Rescuers tried to revive Ramirez but to no avail.

RELATED STORIES

Construction worker dies after lightning strikes him in … – Inquirer.net

Lightning strikes in Bago City: 10 farmworkers hurt

lzb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>