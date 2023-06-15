Lightning strikes, kills vendor in Ormoc City

ORMOC CITY — A bread vendor died after being hit Wednesday afternoon by lighting in Barangay R.M. Tan in this city.
Danny Ramirez, 40, a resident of Sitio Bogo, Barangay Curva, Ormoc City, took shelter inside a bamboo shed during a heavy downpour when lightning struck.
Captain Omar Roel Cartalla, chief of police of Station 3, said the investigation showed that Ramirez was using his cellular phone when the lightning hit him.
Ramirez suffered burns in different parts of his body.
FEATURED STORIES
Cartalla said Ramirez’s cellular phone and earphones also got burned.
Rescuers tried to revive Ramirez but to no avail.
RELATED STORIES
Construction worker dies after lightning strikes him in … – Inquirer.net
Lightning strikes in Bago City: 10 farmworkers hurt
lzb
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.