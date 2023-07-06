LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS Partners with AI Singapore to Offer Advanced Text-to-Speech Service for Gamers in Southeast Asia

LIGHTSPEED Singapore will be the key driver of the project and the broader AI-generated content (AIGC) capabilities building for LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS moving forward.

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS, a leading global game developer, has announced a collaboration with AI Singapore (AISG) under its flagship 100 Experiments (100E) programme. Being the key driver of the regional initiative, LIGHTSPEED Singapore is officially introduced as the Asia-Pacific Regional Hub of LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS, marking a significant milestone in the studios’ ongoing endeavors to broaden its global presence. In a stride towards pioneering innovative game science, this collaboration aims to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) service that will enhance and optimize the gaming experience for players in Southeast Asia.



Loyo Lu, Head of Tech Center, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS (right) sealing the 100 Experiments partnership with Laurence Liew, Director, AI Innovation, AI Singapore (left)

As part of LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS’ greater prospect in developing AI-generated content (AIGC) capabilities for global gaming communities, this collaboration specifically features a Text-to-Speech (TTS) system building project, enabling Bahasa Melayu-speaking gamers to immerse themselves in the captivating world of LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS’ games using their native language. For this project, LIGHTSPEED Singapore is set to leverage its team of AI experts, data scientists, IT specialists, and site reliability engineers who will work in close collaboration with AISG’s engineering team to develop and deploy an AI minimum viable model. The AISG team is staffed by full-time AI, data and platform engineers as well as apprentices from the AI Apprenticeship Programme (AIAP).

This project also serves as a crucial element in LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS’ drive to strengthen the research and development capabilities of its regional hub based in Singapore. It reinforces the company’s commitment to fortifying its gaming content ecosystem through the continuous deployment of cutting-edge technologies. By leveraging these advancements, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS aims to boost its operation capabilities in regional and local markets as well as fostering synergy across the globe.

“With the announcement of the partnership with AISG as a start, we are excited to unfold more possibilities as we grow our R&D team here in Singapore, ” stated Loyo Lu, Head of Tech Center, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS. ” Looking ahead, we are determined to maintain this positive momentum and gradually building up our multi-faceted capabilities to unveil next generation experiences for gamers in Asia-Pacific and beyond.”

LIGHTSPEED Singapore is currently establishing a team of outstanding local and global talents in game development, technical art, project operations, marketing, compliance, and more, aiming to fulfill both operational needs, such as coordinating global R&D pipeline as well as exploring emerging technologies like AI, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and cloud gaming.

“AISG’s 100E collaboration with LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS will utilize state-of-the-art Generative AI methods to enhance TTS service for local and regional Melayu speakers. In addition, up to 6 Singaporean AI engineers may be trained via the AI Apprenticeship Programme (AIAP) through this project,” said Laurence Liew, Director, AI Innovation, AI Singapore.

About LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is a leading global game developer with teams across China, United States, Singapore, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and United Arab Emirates. LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS has created over 50 games across multiple platforms and genres for over 4 billion registered users. It is the co-developer of worldwide hit PUBG MOBILE (co-developed with KRAFTON, Inc.) LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is made up of passionate players who advance the art & science of game development through great stories, great gameplay, and advanced technology. We are focused on bringing next generation experiences to gamers who want to enjoy them anywhere, anytime, across multiple genres and devices. More information about LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS please visit www.lightspeed-studios.com , and follow us on Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

About AI Singapore (AISG)

AI Singapore (AISG) is a national programme launched by the National Research Foundation (NRF) to catalyse, synergise and boost Singapore’s artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to power our future, digital economy.

AISG will bring together all Singapore-based research institutions and the vibrant ecosystem of AI start-ups and companies developing AI products, to perform use-inspired research, grow the knowledge, create the tools, and develop the talent to power Singapore’s AI efforts.

AISG is driven by a government-wide partnership comprising NRF, Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO), Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Economic Development Board (EDB), Enterprise Singapore (ESG), amongst others.

For more information on AISG and its programmes, please visit: www.aisingapore.org