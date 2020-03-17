“#LIGTASPILIPINAS: Stars join the fight against COVID-19”

As of March 16, 2020, there are 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines according to ABS-CBN News. Out of these cases, twelve have died, and two have recovered.

The drastic spread of COVID-19 has alarmed the whole country, resulting in President Rodrigo Duterte placing the entire Luzon under ‘enhanced community quarantine’ effective immediately.

“It means that all persons will be subjected to strict home quarantine, no movement and no transportation except only for frontline health workers, authorized government officials, medical or humanitarian [reasons] as well as transport of basic services and necessities,” the President’s spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

Celebrities have taken action to campaign for kontra-COVID-19 measures, using social media to spread information and safety tips during these challenging times.

