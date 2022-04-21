Like A Version Performances By The Wiggles, Genesis Owusu And More Are Being Released As 7″ Singles

Six of 2021’s most captivating performances from triple j‘s Like a Version series will be available on wax this weekend as part of this year’s Record Store Day celebrations.

This Saturday (23rd April) from participating record stores you’ll be able to pick up a 7″ single of Genesis Owusu‘s fiery rendition of Sex Pistols‘ ‘Anarchy in the UK’, Middle Kids‘ indie-rock spin on Olivia Rodrigo mega-hit ‘Drivers License’ or Amy Shark‘s take on Fall Out Boy‘s pop-punk classic ‘Sugar, We’re Going Down’.

If none of those take your fancy, other performances included in the series include rap collective Triple One delivering their unique cover of Cyndi Lauper‘s ‘Time After Time’ or Ocean Alley‘s medley of Pink Floyd gems (‘Breathe’, ‘Comfortably Numb’ and ‘Money’). Finally, The Wiggles‘ Hottest 100-topping take on Tame Impala‘s ‘Elephant’.

Included on the b-side of each 7″ will also be the original song that each artist also performed as part of their appearance. That includes Owusu’s ‘Don’t Need You’, Middle Kids’ ‘Stacking Chairs’, Shark’s ‘Baby Steps’, Triple One’s ‘Loverose’, Ocean Alley’s ‘Tombstone’ and the Wiggles’ ‘We’re All Fruit Salad’, featuring original members Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt.

Head here to find a list of outlets participating in Record Store Day this year, and relive some of those memorable Like a Version performances below.

[embedded content][embedded content][embedded content]