Lil Nas X Continues To Tweet About His Desire To Tour With The Wiggles

Earlier this week, Lil Nas X announced his first ever headline tour, the Long Live Montero Tour. The American pop and hip hop star followed up with a tweet announcing who he wants to join him on tour: The Wiggles.

Just hours after announcing the Long Live Montero Tour, Lil Nas X tweeted, “trying really hard to get the wiggles to coheadline the tour with me. i will keep you guys updated.”

The Wiggles not only retweeted the post, but wrote back, “We’re ready to Wiggle with you!” Anthony Field, The Wiggles’ longest serving member and defacto spokesperson, was also quick to respond, tweeting “The Big Red Car is packed and ready mate! Let’s Wiggle!”

Lil Nas X has since shared a screenshot of The Wiggles’ reply next to a Lebron James meme with the text, “Smiling through it all! Can’t believe this my life,” and retweeted various fan responses to the fantasy collaboration.

It’s assumed Lil Nas won’t actually recruit The Wiggles, but it wouldn’t be unprecedented. The internationally successful Australian children’s group have executed an unforeseen adult crossover in recent years, thanks in large part to their cover of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’ for triple j’s Live A Version. Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker recently joined the group onstage in Perth to help out on ‘Elephant’ and The Wiggles’ own ‘Hot Potato’.

The Wiggles request isn’t the only thing about Lil Nas’ tour announcement that has fans talking. The Georgia-born performer broke the news of the upcoming tour with a 40 second visual trailer. In voiceover, Lil Nas X says, “Hello. I am Montero and I welcome you to my event, the Long Live Montero Tour.”

It’s the next bit that has people scratching their heads. “My world, my universe,” he says. “Everyone’s allowed—except gay people.” Lil Nas X publicly came out as gay in 2019, when the artist was 20 years old. Watch the visual below.

[embedded content]