Lil Nas X, PinkPantheress and Magdalena Bay Announce Falls Sideshows

Falls promoters Secret Sounds have announced a trio of sideshows in Sydney for artists playing this year’s edition of the festival, with Lil Nas X, PinkPantheress and Magdalena Bay all performing their own headline gigs in early January 2023.

On Wednesday, 4th January, Lil Nas X will play his first-ever Australian headline solo show, bringing Montero to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion. The same evening, bedroom pop producer PinkPantheress will be performing at the Roundhouse. The following night, synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay will be performing cuts from debut album Mercurial World at Oxford Art Factory. Tickets for all three shows will go on sale next Tuesday, 6th September, with a pre-sale kicking off a day earlier.

Lil Nas X – ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

All three artists will also appear as part of this year’s Falls lineup in Birregurra, Byron Bay and Fremantle, joining the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Peggy Gou, Chvrches, Jamie xx, Aminé, Ocean Alley, Spacey Jane, DMA’S, Rico Nasty, Amyl and the Sniffers and more. Lil Nas and PinkPantheress will also be performing as part of this year’s edition of Lost Paradise, along with many other Falls acts.

Lil Nas et al aren’t the only ones playing their own shows aside from their festival appearances. Arctic Monkeys – who’ll have freshly released seventh studio album The Car by the time they arrive on our shores – will also be playing their own headline shows. See the details for those here.

Lil Nas X

Wednesday, 4th January – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

PinkPantheress

Wednesday, 4th January – Roundhouse, Sydney

Magdalena Bay

Thursday, 5th January – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

